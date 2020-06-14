Angela & Michael Still Together Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and finally married, despite the issues they went through to get approved for Michael’s visa. According to Instagrammer FraudedByTLC, the two were married on January 27, 2020, so the reality couple can now officially apply for the spousal visa instead of the K-1, as Michael was denied his K-1 visa during Season 7 of the original series.

Angela and Michael are featured on Season 5 of Happily Ever After, which airs Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Promos of the new season show the 90 Day stars still struggling with the visa process, which forces Angela to cancel her American dream wedding in order to tie the knot in Nigeria. However, both stars will deal with pushback from their families this season, so Angela and Michael still have several obstacles to overcome before they can find their “happily ever after.”

Keep reading for an update on Angela and Michael today, including details on their wedding and where they are at with the visa process:

The Two Were Married Earlier This Year in Nigeria, According to Leaked Photos of the Ceremony

Two photos of Angela and Micheal’s wedding were posted on the Instagram account CommuniqueGlobal, and then re-shared by FraudedByTLC in January; the pictures feature Angela in a beautiful white wedding gown while Michael donned a smart purple suit for the occasion. The Georgia native also styled her hair in an elegant up-do, complete with a lace veil that reached halfway down her back.

One photo shows the two standing together while Michael smiles at the camera, and the other shows both reality stars gazing into each other’s eyes while surrounded by boom mics and loved ones, so we expect their wedding to be featured on the newest season of Happily Ever After.

There is a large banner hanging in the background that confirms the two were in Nigeria when they were married; the sign reads, “Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ministry of Interior,” and underneath the words “Marriage Registry” and “Lagos State” can be seen.

It’s unclear at this time who was all in attendance, or if any of Angela’s friends and family could fly over for the occasion. Angela asks her daughter Skyler to act as a witness to their nuptials during the Season 5 premiere of Happily Ever After, but Skyler has always been skeptical about Angela’s relationship with Michael, so we’re not sure if she agreed to fly to Nigeria or not.

Michael Appears to Still Be in Nigeria at This Time & It’s Unclear What’s Happening With His Visa Currently

It’s unclear exactly what’s going on with Michael’s visa at this time, and since contractual obligations to the network stops the reality stars from sharing too much in terms of their lives while the show is airing, we likely won’t know until the new season wraps up later this summer. However, we don’t believe Michael is living in the U.S. just yet; with the COVID-19 virus halting travel for the last few months, as well as the length of time it takes to get a visa approved (whether K-1 or spousal), it’s unlikely that Michael is in the U.S. at this time.

Angela frequently posts shoutouts to her Nigerian husband on Instagram, including sweet pictures of their time together in Nigeria, snapshots of dates before the coronavirus shutdown, and pictures of Michael’s mother, so the reality couple is still going strong today. Angela has recently taken to promoting the new season of Happily Ever After, and she posted a throwback photo of Michael on June 12 while reminiscing about life before quarantine.

“Not how long, but how well you have lived is the main thing,” Angela captioned the photo above, adding, “last year BC (Before Corona).” She also shared a picture of the two on a boat with the caption, “Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

