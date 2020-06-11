Angelina Pivarnick’s Parents: Pivarnick Talks Father’s Cheating on Her Mom

Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to her husband Chris Larangeira is at the center of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 3’s June 11 episode. The June 11 episode, entitled “The Speech, Part 1,” teases, “Angelina and Chris tie the knot. Vinny objects. And the girls’ speech in honor of the bride leads to a roomful of Staten Island boos.”

Since the episode’s setting is Pivarnick’s wedding, fans of Jersey Shore are looking forward to getting to know her family.

During season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick has opened up more about her parents and what life was like growing up. On the show, Pivarnick recently revealed, “My childhood was not easy. My parents didn’t have a good relationship, my father was a cheater. He was an abusive father. He was never a father to me growing up as a kid. He met my mother in court because my father was always getting out of jail. When I was born, my father was in jail. He only had me because it was going to get him a lesser jail sentence… that’s exactly… he told me that.”

Pivarnick Said She Doesn’t Talk to Her Mother or Father

Ahead of the wedding episode, Pivarnick revealed that fans should not expect to see a lot of family at her wedding, due to several strained relationships. Pivarnick told Life & Style, “I don’t have a family really. I have my sister, my uncle, and that’s it. I don’t talk to my mother, I don’t talk to my father.”

In the interview, she addressed the fact that certain people were intentionally not invited to be a part of her and Chris’s big day. She said, “Planning my wedding and stuff, there’s going to be reasons why people weren’t there.” Laer, she added, “Nobody knows about why they’re not going to be at my wedding but now I want to tell people why.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

