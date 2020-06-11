Angelina Pivarnick Leans on Husband After Wedding Speech Disaster

After the drama that happened on their wedding day with Angelina Pivarnick’s Jersey Shore co-stars, she was able to lean on husband Chris Larangeira for support. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese roasted Pivarnick with a speech that left the bride in tears. She tried to laugh it off, but Pivarnick was hurt by the words of her co-stars, who painted her as the outcast.

“Happiness is the key in any marriage and partnership,” Pivarnick wrote a week after her wedding. “Thank you @chris_e_piss_e for loving me for me and never letting things affect you .. you are sooo strong. I thank you for being my rock in such difficult times 💋. I wouldn’t be okay right now if u weren’t next to me. I love u.”

“We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” she added in another post. “I love u and your companionship. ❤️❤️❤️ #mylove #redo.”

Polizzi Called Pivarnick The ‘Scum to My Toe’

Pivarnick didn’t immediately mention her co-stars in her social media posts. At her wedding, they said things like, “You are the trash to our bags;” “You’re the throwup to our hangovers;” “You are the dump to our Island;” “You are the Rob to our Kardashian” and “And you’re the scum to my toe.” Pivarnick tried to smile through the roast, while the audience booed and Larangeira looked unsettled.

The girls maintained it was a joke, but Pivarnick doesn’t have a good history with the cast. The self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” was famously evicted from the Jersey Shore house during the third episode of Season 1 after she refused to work at the T-shirt shop. She returned a second time when the show took place in Miami during Season 2. This time she lasted for ten episodes but left after she hit Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and fought with Polizzi. She was ultimately replaced by Cortese.

Pivarnick rejoined the cast when they reprised the series in 2018 and has made up with her co-stars, though there has occasionally still been friction between them.

Cortese Tried to Defend The Roast at Pivarnick’s Wedding

In a now-deleted post, Cortese tried to defend the speech. “Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well,” she wrote, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said. Clearly we were wrong. We’re friggen human.”

Following the backlash, Polizzi quit the series. “I don’t like the turnout of it and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as and this is getting a little too much,” she announced on her podcast. “Thirty-two years old with three kids and if I’m doing a reality show I want it to be fun and lighthearted and just lately it’s not like that and the show is getting so dramatic and drama.”

Pivarnick ultimately forgave Polizzi, Farley and Cortese, sharing pictures from her bachelorette party.

I know there has been a lot of talk about my wedding over the last couple of months. I married the love of my life surrounded by family and friends with moments that we will both cherish forever. As for anything with my jersey shore family just know like every other family, we have our arguments and misunderstandings. As for my girls, we have been through worse and will not let a couple of jokes ruin what we have rebuilt over the last couple of years. If you watch our show, you know we all roast each other. That’s what family does. Please let us work this out and enjoy the rest of the season.

