Did Angelina Pivarnick Quit Jersey Shore After Wedding Drama?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said she was quitting the Jersey Shore after her speech ruined Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira, but Pivarnick did not say she would be leaving the MTV reality show. A month after her wedding drama in November, the star confirmed she wanted to stay on Jersey Shore.

“I’m not quitting the show,” Pivarnick told Page Six in December. What went down at her wedding still hasn’t aired on MTV, but audio from the event leaked, revealing that Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley roasted Pivarnick in their mean-spirited bridesmaids’ toast. The girls later claimed that MTV forced them into the speech, where they called the bride the “dump to our island” and “the trash bag to our house”–among other insults.

Pivarnick Received Support From Social Media Users After Her Wedding

Pivarnick, who hasn’t always been a fan favorite on Jersey Shore, received overwhelming support from social media users. “[My husband] is like, ‘I’m glad that people are seeing you for who you are,’ because nobody really did years ago, because I was on such a short amount of time, but now I love it,” she said, noting that now she likes talking to people online. “At least people think I’m funny now. I’m actually funny in real life. It’s so much better.”

Though some of her antics on Jersey Shore have been criticized, she doesn’t plan on changing. “That’s just what makes me me,” she told Page Six. “I’m very genuine to who I am, and I’m sorry if people don’t like me now … But there’s so much more support, and I thank everybody for that. I really do.”

Snooki Quit Because She Can’t Do It Anymore

The drama was too overwhelming for Polizzi, who arguably faced the brunt of the backlash. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season four, if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I just can’t do it anymore,” she announced on her podcast in December.

As a mother-of-three, she doesn’t enjoy partying the way she used to. “I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore and I wanna be home with the kids,” she said. “It’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show. That’s one reason.”

Polizzi has been married to husband Jionni LaValle since 2014. They share three children together: 7-year-old Lorenzo, 5-year-old Giovanna and 1-year-old Angelo.

Most of all, she didn’t like what the show was doing to her reputation. “I don’t like the turnout of it and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as and this is getting a little too much,” she continued. “Thirty-two years old with 3 kids and if I’m doing a reality show I want it to be fun and lighthearted and just lately it’s not like that and the show is getting so dramatic and drama.”

However, some of her castmates are hoping she’ll change her mind. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reached out to Polizzi to reconsider. “I didn’t agree with it, but I have to support my sister,” he told US Weekly. “I had texted her, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider but she has to do what’s right for her and we have to support her as a family.”

“Maybe she’ll come back and revisit, maybe she’ll have a change of heart,” he continued. “Who knows? I’m hopeful for the future.”

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Do JWoww & Pauly D Kiss or Get Together?