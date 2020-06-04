WATCH: Angelina Pivarnick’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Wedding Speech Audio & Video

It’s almost the moment fans of Jersey Shore have been waiting for. Audio from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, leaked in November, revealing Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi gave a mean-spirited speech that left the bride in tears.

‘You’re the Throwup to Our Hangovers’

First leaked by blogs like Champion Daily, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi could be heard telling Pivarnick–in front of her family and friends–“You are the fly to our s***.”

Audio from the event, starts in a YouTube video around the 2:40-minute mark.

You are the trash to our bags.

You’re the throwup to our hangovers.

You are the dump to our Island.

You are the Rob to our Kardashian.

And you’re the scum to my toe.

Polizzi, who made the unwanted roast along with Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese, continued to insult the bride even as the crowd booed her. In the middle of the speech, she told people to calm down, that it was just a joke. But Pivarnick didn’t’ take it that way. She left the venue in tears, was hurt and wanted her co-stars to leave the wedding.

Even though Polizzi now claims she didn’t want to do the roast–that producers forced her into it–Cortese teased Pivarnick on the wedding day, saying the toast was “good but funny.”

After Pivarnick got upset, as shown in a preview for the season, Polizzi said, “It was supposed to be funny! No one got it.” She added she “would never intentionally have tried to ruin someone’s wedding.”

Farley was shocked that Pivarnick didn’t think it was funny. When she found out the bride was crying, she was visibly upset herself and asked, “‘Cause of us? Are you f***ing kidding me?'”

Pivarnick was caught by MTV saying the roast was “f***ed up.” “You guys don’t f*** with me now! Enough! I’m done!” she said to the producers. “Can you take your camera crew out of my f***ing face?”

Polizzi and Cortese were distraught when they realized their speech bombed and they both threatened to quit the show. “I’m done with this f***ing show. I’m f***ing done,” Polizzi said. “I’m letting everybody know right now, here, I will never film with her again!” Cortese said about Pivarnick. “Honestly, I feel sick to my stomach.”

Pivarnick Wants a Wedding ‘Redo’

Two weeks after the wedding, Pivarnick wrote on Instagram that she wanted to have another wedding. “We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” she said. “I love u and your companionship. ❤️❤️❤️ #mylove #redo.”

Upon facing backlash, Cortese said they never meant to offend Pivarnick. “Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well,” she wrote, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said. Clearly we were wrong. We’re friggen human.”

“People make mistakes,” she wrote. “Our speech was not meant to be malicious. We actually did a lot while filming with Angelina for her wedding.” Cortese has since deleted the post, though blogs like The Ashley have excerpts of her original message.

Polizzi blamed the moment on the producers and said she is quitting the show. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season four, if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I just can’t do it anymore,” she announced on her podcast in December.

“I don’t like the turnout of it and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as and this is getting a little too much,” she continued. “Thirty-two years old with 3 kids and if I’m doing a reality show I want it to be fun and lighthearted and just lately it’s not like that and the show is getting so dramatic and drama.”

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

