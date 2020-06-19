Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexual Assault

A Twitter user accused The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort of sexual assault on June 19. The social media user, known by her first name Gabby, alleged she was 17 years old when Elgort–who was reportedly in his 20s at the time–continued to have sex with her even though she was “sobbing in pain.”

Heavy reached out to Elgort and Gabby for comment but did not immediately hear back.

My story with ansel elgort. pic.twitter.com/USNOTK15uG — gabby (@ltsgabby) June 19, 2020

Gabby said she wanted to share her story so she could heal and help victims of sexual assault. “It’s a lot for me to post this but I think it’s time I finally talk about my story of me being sexually assaulted,” she tweeted. “I need to heal and I want others to know they’re not alone.”

Gabby said she had just turned 17 when she met Elgort for the first time in December 2014. “He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls,” she alleged. “Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17.”

Gabby Alleged She Met Elgort Through Social Media

According to Gabby, she sent him a direct message two days before her 17th birthday and he responded with his private Snapchat account.

I didn’t think he’d ever see my dm I was just a kid and was a fan of him. So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in.’ I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock.

Gabby claimed Elgort knew she was 17 and told her, “You’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older. She alleged he asked her nude pictures and to have a threesome with one of her friends who were underage.

The legal age of consent is between 16 and 18, depending on the state.

Gabby alleged she kept the assault accusations quiet because Elgort told her they could “ruin his career.”