‘Bachelor’ Alum About to Welcome Second Baby Girl

ABC is debuting a new series on June 8 called The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever. Hosted by Chris Harrison, it aims to relive the most romantic, most dramatic seasons from the Bachelor/ette franchise over the years as we all wait for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette to begin filming.

Ahead of the premiere episode of Greatest Seasons, which focuses on Sean Lowe’s season, here’s what you need to know about what Lowe’s bachelorette AshLee Frazier is up to now and what her family is like.

AshLee Married Aaron Williams in 2017

According to E! Online, Frazier married Williams in March 2017. She had previously described him as her “best friend,” telling People they shared 10 years of friendship, then nearly a year of courtship before they became engaged in late 2016.

Frazier and Williams were married in Houston, Texas. The bride wore a lacy dress from Ivory Bridal Atelier, and in attendance at the wedding were fellow Bachelor alums Elisa Mosca and Erica Rose.

Frazier and Williams Welcomed Baby No. 1 in 2018

In September 2018, the couple welcomed baby Navy Lee Williams to the family. Fraizer told E! Online that the name was a tribute to her father.

“Her name came from my dad, Bruce Lee. When I was adopted my parents changed my name from Ashley to AshLee. It was important to them to make sure I felt as part of the family,” said Frazier. “Aaron and I wanted to continue that tradition. … On a day that we will all remember, our little Navy represents a new generation of love, joy, and promise. We are madly in love!”

Ahead of little Navy Lee’s arrival, the couple had a French-themed baby shower, and Frazier wrote on Instagram at the time, “Can’t believe in just a few more weeks I get to share a new life with this handsome man. He’s going to make the best daddy. God is good. Thank you for the gift we are about to have. I can’t wait. Love you.”

Baby No. 2 is On The Way

In April 2020, Frazier and Williams announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child, writing, “Navy has something she wants to tell you. She’s going to be a big sister. We are overjoyed!”

In a separate post on May 15, little Navy softly revealed that she’s going to have a baby sister. Hopefully, they get their new home ready in time — the family is currently in the process of moving into their new house, which has been under construction for several months.

It looks like Frazier has come a long way from finishing third on Lowe’s Bachelor season. She was eliminated in Thailand after the overnight dates, getting so upset at the Rose Ceremony that she left without talking to Lowe. Frazier later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season one but did not find love with her partner on that show, Graham Bunn. It’ll be interesting to see if The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons catches up with her in her life now.

The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Are Bri & Chris Still Together After ‘The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart’?