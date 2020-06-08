Atz Lee Kilcher’s Accidental Injury: What Happened to Him?

Fans of Alaska: The Last Frontier know all about Atz Lee Kilcher. But what do they know about his near-fatal accident that took place while hiking the Alaskan wilderness?

Read on to learn more about the reality star’s catastrophic 2015 accident.

Kilcher Suffered Crushed Ribs & 2 Punctured Lungs

In June 2015, Kilcher was hiking with a friend in Otter Cave near Homer, Alaska. He fell off a cliff and suffered major injuries, such as a broken arm, a broken shoulder, broken ankle, broken hip, crushed ribs, and two punctured lungs.

In a press release on Facebook, Kilcher’s wife wrote, “It will be a challenging and long road to recovery for Atz Lee and the family appreciates everyone’s good thoughts at this challenging time.”

Kilcher, himself, also took to social media to write about the incident. On Instagram, he wrote, “My recovery is going slow but steady to me but the DRs say I’m recovering fast all considering.working hard with my physical therapist and looking forward to running and jumping from trees and mountain tops again someday.”

A clip from Discovery shows the moment that Kilcher’s wife found out about her husband’s fall. She explains that while Atz and his friend, Mike, were hiking, things began to get dark. He took one wrong step and plummeted. “Luckily, Mike had a satellite phone with him. The paramedics came in a chopper and the helicopter took Atz out of there.”

A year after the accident, Kilcher took to Instagram to update fans about his progress. He wrote, “A year ago today I was humbled by gravity, fear and friendship. It’s been a hard recovery but I can’t complain all considering. I still have my health, family and friends and that is a blessing for sure. Thanks everyone for your support and good wishes, things are different now of course but all in all I am well.”

Kilcher Tried to Sue the Resort for His Fall

According to a 2017 article in The Blast, Kilcher attempted to sue the resort for the fall. He demanded $100,000, claiming that the Otter Cove Resort was at fault for failing to warn him about the cliff he was hiking and that there was “inadequate guarded and/or warned of sudden precipitous edge of the land/drop. It is deceptive and dangerous.”

According to reports obtained by The Blast, the resort responded to the lawsuit by denying any liability or responsibility. They argued that Kilcher’s injuries “were due to his negligence.”

No new information has surfaced regarding the status of the lawsuit.

Atz has appeared as a regular on Alaska: The Last Frontier since 2011. He and his family have spent eight seasons chronicling what life in rural Alaska is like year-round. In the words of Country Living, Atz Lee “lives a risky lifestyle of not keeping livestock for sustenance, but instead hunts for everything he eats.”

