WATCH: August Alsina Says Will Smith ‘Gave His Blessing’ To Date Jada Pinkett Smith

Singer August Alsina opened up about his long-rumored affair with Jada Pinkett Smith during an interview with Angela Lee on June 30. Not only did the 27-year-old confirm he dated Jada, 48, but Alsina also said that he did so with her husband Will Smith’s blessing.

At around the 16:30 mark of the hour-long interview, Alsina, who first met the Girls Trip actress through her son, Jaden Smith, at a festival in 2015, discusses the backlash he received while it was rumored that he had an illicit affair with Jada. He said:

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever-important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?”

“But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me… I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (Will and Jada) They are beautiful people.”

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina continued. “He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her (Jada). I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

Alsina Previously Denied His Song ‘Nunya’ was About Jada

In his music video for the song, “Nunya,” which was released in 2019, he sings, “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress/Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know,” while the video shows a shot of a text message from a love interest listed as “Koren,” which is Jada’s middle name.

However, at the time, Alsina denied the song was about Jada. He wrote on Instagram, “To Clarity, The Song is not about Jada. It’s simply JUST A SONG , & a free artistic expression of a made up narrative already put in place by its ORIGINAL format. Thankyou for all of your love around the music & more is to come but please know that Me & my BEST (@jadapinkettsmith )are good!!! & We will always be, 4Life!”

Alsina Previously Deleted His Romantic Posts About Jada on Instagram

Alsina, who was 6.3 million followers on Instagram, shared loving tributes to Jada on Instagram before receiving backlash online for the affair and deleting the posts.

On Jada’s birthday in 2018, Alsina wrote a tribute to her on Instagram which further speculated rumors of their affair.

He called Jada “a beautifully complex individual,” who “I️ could spend a lifetime decoding. Thank you for your laughter. Thank you for seeing my heart and character & not measuring me based upon what I️ come from. You see me for who I am & what I’m gonna be, even when I️ can’t see ME. Thank you for challenging me on a daily basis. You’re A little piece of heaven here on earth.”

Alsina referred to Jada as “The Fortune in my cookie. The Vet to my Rookie. You are LOVE personified. There hasn’t been enough diction created to articulate or express the capacity of my love for you.”

