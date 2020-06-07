Avery & Ash Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Avery and Ash, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a relatively drama-free storyline so far this season, with just a few arguments and some trust issues that the two were working through. The reality stars appeared to be one of the stronger relationships of the Season 4 cast, with many fans rooting for them to work out. So what’s going on with the stars these days? Are they still together today?

Warning: spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want to know the fate of Avery and Ash’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé.

Although Avery and Ash were still together and attempting to figure out what the future held regarding the K-1 visa during the Season 4 finale of the show, the couple sadly didn’t work out in the end. Keep reading for details on their breakup and where the stars are today:

They Broke Up Because Avery Caught Ash Lying to Her About a Diet

A tell-all like you've never seen before! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days two-part reunion starts Sunday at 8/7c and concludes Monday at 8/7c (followed by the premiere of The Other Way at 9). pic.twitter.com/SuptIifN8d — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 6, 2020

According to both reality stars, Avery and Ash decided to try out a new diet together after filming wrapped up and Avery returned to the U.S. Avery explains during the “Couples Tell All” special that she caught Ash lying to her about the diet, and that was her final straw.

“I wanted to go through this process with a diet and he wanted to be a support system, and said ‘I’m 100 percent in this with you,’ and through the process I would catch him not really going and doing that,” Avery explains during the Tell All. “Honestly the whole situation is stupid but I would catch him not being honest and it led to me again feeling like he wasn’t authentic.”

The two can also be seen arguing about Ash’s alleged lie in the clip above, with Avery accusing him of being blatantly dishonest. When she tries to explain her thoughts in more detail, he cuts her off and says, “Excuse me, excuse me, for you to know I sent you a picture of what I was doing, so don’t tell me I’m lying.”

For those who need a recap, Avery’s biggest issues with Ash throughout their entire relationship was his tendency to leave things out and not tell her the full truth. The two had already broken up three times before she came to visit him in Australia, so it’s not altogether surprising that they finally called it quits for a fourth and final time after the cameras stopped rolling.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Ash Still Runs His Relationship Business & Avery Frequently Updates Fans on Instagram

The reality stars don’t appear to follow one another on Instagram at the moment, so it looks like they might be done for good this time. However, both Avery and Ash still have pictures of each other up on their respective pages, and Ash has nothing but good things to say about his ex to fans. He recently posted a photo of the two cooking together during Avery’s final night in Australia, and Ash gave fans some insight into their lives off camera while the show was filming.

“Avery cooked an amazing meal for us while I surprised her with some special flower creation,” Ash captioned the photo above. “I receive a few DMs asking if our interaction during the shoot was always stressful. On camera it was super stressful and it gave the impression we were always fighting … However, off camera we had loads of fun and here is one of them. The last day was both fun and sad but we had a blast.” Ash also defended Avery when her ex spread rumors about her online, so despite their breakup, it looks like Ash still has plenty of love for his ex.

Since the breakup, Ash has been focusing on his career as a relationship coach and spending time with his son Taj, according to his social media page, and Avery frequently updates her fans on life in quarantine with her daughter Silver. She also occasionally posts silly Tik Tok videos, clips of her cooking with cannabis and a few shout outs to fans, so both reality stars appear to be healthy and happy today.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Today Spoilers

