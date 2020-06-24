Bobby Berk’s Feud with Aviva Drescher Comes to Light After Theft Claims

A star of Real Housewives of New York has been accused of stealing from Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk.

Did former Real Housewives of New York star Aviva Drescher steal from Netflix’s Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk?

Read on for the details on Berk’s allegation and past feud with Drescher.

Aviva Drescher Has Been Accused of Being the Mystery Housewife

A source told Us Weekly that the Housewife Berk referenced in a story about a husband and wife who allegedly tried to “bully” him into designing their house for free was former Housewife Aviva Drescher. Berk said this during his appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

During his appearance on the show, interior designer Berk shared his gripes about working with celebrity clients, sharing a nightmare experience that he had with an unnamed Real Housewives of New York star. Berk shared that this Housewife came into his store years ago and wanted him to design her home, promising him airtime, but he refused to do it for free. The Housewife’s husband then called Berk and tried to bully him into doing it for free, which was when Berk said that he didn’t want to work with them anymore. But what happened next was crazy.

As transcribed by Too Fab, Berk recalled that “She came into my store the next week when I wasn’t there and told my staff that I had said she could take anything out of the store that she wanted to design her house for the shoot and here was her credit card and ‘If I don’t bring anything back, if I like something, you can just charge the credit card.”

He continued, “They gave her whatever she wanted. She cleaned the store out, months and months later, there were certain things in inventory that I was looking for — I was like, ‘Hey, where is this?’ … They’re like, ‘Oh, they’re at blah-blah-blah’s house.’ And you could tell by the way they paused that they knew they had f–ked up. They knew they had been scammed. Because apparently, months went by and they called and they called and they called, and when they could not get any response, they tried to charge the card, and of course, it was declined.”

When Berk called the Housewife to confront her, he alleged that the star threatened him. Berk said that the conversation concluded with them threatening to take him to court over the phone.

The identity of the mystery Housewife hasn’t been confirmed by Berk and he has not said that he was talking about was Drescher.

Berk Called Drescher a “Con Artist” on Twitter in 2014

In September 2014, Berk tweeted a Page Six article about Drescher, after she was accused of extorting $5K from artist Matthew Satz. Berk wrote to her: “Oh @AvivaDrescher, UR such a con-artist. Guess I’m not the only one you F’ed over. So pathetic!”

Berk also tweeted at former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill in April 2014 after she called out Reid Drescher, who is Drescher’s husband. He wrote: “@CaroleRadziwill I agree with you! Reid is a total crook! #RHONY.”

In his appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Berk shared that the alleged theft incident happened before he was on TV. Netflix’s Queer Eye didn’t premiere until 2018 and his feud with Drescher was in 2014..

@CaroleRadziwill I agree with you! Reid is a total crook! #RHONY — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 24, 2014

Drescher appeared on The Real Housewives of New York during seasons five and six. She was born and raised in New York City, and attended The Fieldston School in the Bronx, NY. According to her website, Drescher has a BA from Vassar College and a master’s in French Literature from New York University. Drescher also holds a JD from the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law.

Drescher became well-known on The Real Housewives after she threw her prosthetic leg at the cast in the Season 6 finale. Drescher lost her leg in a childhood accident and has spoken extensively about it on the show.

Drescher is married to Reid Drescher, who is the President and CEO of Spencer Clarke LLC, which is a boutique investment banking firm. They have four kids: Harrison, Sienna, Veronica, and Hudson. Harrison’s father is Harry Dubin, who is Drescher’s ex-husband.

