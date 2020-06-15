‘Bachelorette’ Britt Nilsson Married Ministry Ambassador Jeremy Byrne

Back in the spring/summer of 2015, ABC tried out a new gimmick for that year’s season of The Bachelorette — two bachelorettes. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, both alums of Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, were co-bachelorettes on the first night in the mansion. The 25 contestants then got to vote on which woman they wanted to stay for the season.

Bristowe won, though host Chris Harrison told Nilsson before she left that the vote was close. Nilsson said on her way out, “I didn’t see that coming at all … I’m still grateful for the experience, but I almost wish I hadn’t met [the bachelors] because that makes it a lot harder to walk away from.”

Ahead of The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever episode that revisits Bristowe’s season, here’s what you need to know about what happened to Nilsson after she left the show.

Britt Nilsson Married Jeremy Byrne in 2017

Following her stint on The Bachelor and all-too-short time as The Bachelorette, Nilsson briefly dated Bachelorette alum Brady Toops — he was a contestant on her season who left the show to pursue Nilsson when she lost out on being the bachelorette. But the two split a few weeks later.

Then in 2016, Nilsson met Jeremy Byrne. The two became engaged in May 2017 and were married in September of that same year at the Greek Oak Ranch in Vista, California, which has been in Byrne’s family for generations, Nilsson told US Weekly. Byrne’s grandfather officiated the ceremony.

Nilsson also revealed that Nilsson’s Bachelor castmates Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jillian Anderson, and Megan Bell were all invited but were unable to attend because it was such short notice. She did say she still keeps in touch with all of them.

Byrne’s Family Founded a Christian Ministry

Byrne’s family is actually well-known in northern California for the Nothing Hidden Ministries that Byrne’s parents, Barry and Lori, founded in 2014. The website says the ministry program aims “to lead people into spiritual, relational and sexual wholeness. By creating a safe place for community, singles or married couples are guided into greater connection through Holy Spirit empowered workshops, relevant teachings, and eCourses that create the space for more hopeful, healthy, restored lives and committed relationships.”

Nilsson and Byrne are quite involved in the ministry program. On the Nothing Hidden site, Jeremy and Britt are both described as Single Life Workshop ambassadors. It also says that Byrne has completed two years of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry and sings in a Christian duo with his brother, Justin. Back in February, they traveled to Taiwan to teach a workshop, for which Nilsson apparently received some criticism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here in Taiwan teaching a 4-day workshop for 250 people and it’s very important to me,” wrote Nilsson on Instagram. “However, if I felt for a second that I was going to hurt my daughter by coming, I wouldn’t have. Only I can know what is happening in my heart, so you have to take my word for that if you don’t know me. For the people who outspokenly disagree with my personal decision, you can disagree. I very prayerfully considered it & spoke with many Taiwanese people before I came here. I know I’m meant to take this particular trip and feel fully safe, protected, and purposed.

“Shaming someone you don’t know after they have made the decision and are on their way already is an odd choice that I don’t fully understand, but I just choose to take it as your genuinely loving heart for some reason expressing itself in a not-so-loving way :) but it doesn’t hurt me, because that’s also my choice. Thanks for sharing and again, for the record, we aren’t doing this without thinking, planning, or praying – and I am fully at peace. God bless you all!”

Nilsson and Byrne Are Expecting a Baby Girl

The “daughter” Nilsson referred to in her post about the Taiwan workshop is the baby she and Byrne are expecting any day now. She announced the pregnancy back in December 2019 and most recently posted a video of her very pregnant self on June 1.

In a YouTube video announcing the pregnancy, Nilsson said, “I can’t believe it. It just didn’t seem real. I didn’t think it could be. I thought I just had a late period!… We’re pregnant! I feel like I don’t believe it because I’ve never been pregnant before. And I feel excited and overwhelmed and I don’t know, this is just something that’s always happened to other people and not to me! But it’s like, the biggest blessing. I love other people’s kids, I just can’t imagine how much I’m going to love our little baby.”

Britt & Jer: Finding out we’re pregnant!! Our first reaction to our first pregnancy test! Oh Baby!The moment in time that everything changed!!! :))))) the day we found out that our little baby was our little baby :) we are parents!! 2019-12-14T19:44:28.000Z

The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lindsay Yenter’s Heartbreaking Tragedy After the Birth of Her Second Child