‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Feeling ‘Insecure’ About Her New Project

Kaitlyn Bristowe was The Bachelorette in the spring/summer of 2015. Her 25 men were ultimately winnowed down to Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Shawn Booth. Personal trainer Booth won Bristowe’s heart, and he and Bristowe actually stayed together for three years before ending their relationship.

Following their break-up, Bristowe started dating Jason Tartick, who is also a Bachelor franchise alum. Here’s what you need to know about their relationship now, ahead of the Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever episode that revisited Bristowe’s season of the show.

Bristowe and Tartick Got Together in Early 2019

Tartick, who finished third on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, appeared on Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe in January 2019 where the talk got pretty flirty and he eventually asked her out.

“If we’re both going to be in the same city at the same time, I see no reason why we shouldn’t go to dinner or grab drinks,” he said, to which she agreed and warned him: “Don’t f*ck it up.”

A source later told People, “Kaitlyn is excited to go out with Jason. She likes him so far, and he seems like a good guy for her, that he would treat her really well! Her relationship with Shawn has been over for a long time, longer than people know, and she’s ready to date again.”

Bristowe and Tartick Are Living Together

About four months after their first date, Bristowe and Tartick moved in together because trying to date long-distance was just too hard.

“We’re at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can’t do that in long-distance,” she said on her podcast in May 2019. “Cheers to new roommates! I can’t wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts.”

Tartick added, “Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn’t make sense. I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be.”

Recently, the pair appeared on Bachelor spinoff series The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart where they were judges during the finale in Nashville in conjuncture with Bristowe releasing some music of her own.

“I’ve been singing and dancing my whole life and when I moved to Nashville, I found myself surrounded by musicians and singers and songwriters. It was something that I always just had a passion for since I was little. I never really had plans of releasing anything or doing anything like I’m about to do, but as I got more confident with it and realized how much I enjoyed doing it, I thought, ‘Why not?'” she told TV Insider.

She added in her Instagram post of the song, “If I’m Being Honest,” “While this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you. Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, I’m still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now. I even think we can all relate to the lyrics right now. It’s available wherever you get your music or my bio. Love you guys. Thank you.”

The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

