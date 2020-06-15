‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Feeling ‘Insecure’ About Her New Project

Kaitlyn Bristowe was The Bachelorette in the spring/summer of 2015. Her 25 men were ultimately winnowed down to Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Shawn Booth. Personal trainer Booth won Bristowe’s heart, and he and Bristowe actually stayed together for three years before ending their relationship.
Following their break-up, Bristowe started dating Jason Tartick, who is also a Bachelor franchise alum. Here’s what you need to know about their relationship now, ahead of the Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever episode that revisited Bristowe’s season of the show.
Bristowe and Tartick Got Together in Early 2019
Trust me when I say — the greatest thing you will ever do for yourself is to simply listen to what you actually want from life. Drown out the guidelines, the advice, the 'shoulds.' Drown out all of the opinions, all of the ways in which others are telling you how to live, and love, and exist in this world. It won’t be easy, it never is; because this is what they don’t tell you — finding your own version of happiness isn’t this comfortable, miraculous thing. It can get confusing, it will be hard. It’s difficult to be the person who does things differently, who chooses to walk away from from a life, or a love, or a hope that they once wanted. It is never easy to be the person who changes. But it's the greatest gift you will ever give yourself. It will push you towards figuring out what your own personal version of happiness looks like; and when you grow on your own terms, when you figure out what actually matters to you, what actually ignites your heart, what actually drives you to love yourself more — you live on your own terms. You become the person you have always wanted to be, rather than the person you were always told to be, and that is beautiful. Because when it comes down to it — life is about finding a happiness that works for you. So choose that happiness. Choose the kind of love that feels right, the kind of love that makes you understand why it didn’t work out with anyone else. Choose the kind of life that makes you so damn happy you kept fighting for the things you wanted, for the way in which your heart asked you to believe in more. Choose yourself, unapologetically and without guilt — the way you choose others. Show up for yourself. Give yourself permission to hope, to care, to trust in the things you deeply crave from life. Choose letting go. Choose forgiveness, choose to turn your losses into lessons. Choose to move forward, into the kind of story that fulfills you, into the kind of person that holds your heart just as carefully as you hold theirs, into the kind of happiness that exists because you chose to fight for it, and never stop fighting for it. Never stop. Thankyou @rainbowsalt who wrote this for me. Thank you @jason_tartick for being you.
Tartick, who finished third on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, appeared on Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe in January 2019 where the talk got pretty flirty and he eventually asked her out.
“If we’re both going to be in the same city at the same time, I see no reason why we shouldn’t go to dinner or grab drinks,” he said, to which she agreed and warned him: “Don’t f*ck it up.”
A source later told People, “Kaitlyn is excited to go out with Jason. She likes him so far, and he seems like a good guy for her, that he would treat her really well! Her relationship with Shawn has been over for a long time, longer than people know, and she’s ready to date again.”
Bristowe and Tartick Are Living Together
About four months after their first date, Bristowe and Tartick moved in together because trying to date long-distance was just too hard.
“We’re at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can’t do that in long-distance,” she said on her podcast in May 2019. “Cheers to new roommates! I can’t wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts.”
Tartick added, “Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn’t make sense. I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be.”
Recently, the pair appeared on Bachelor spinoff series The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart where they were judges during the finale in Nashville in conjuncture with Bristowe releasing some music of her own.
If I’m being honest, I didn’t think I would ever release this song. I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic “what if”. I don’t know who needs to hear this but f*ck the what if’s. This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you. Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, Im still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now. I even think we can all relate to the lyrics right now. It’s available wherever you get your music or my bio. Love you guys. Thank you. #IfImBeingHonest Also huge shout out to @jennifer_denmark @savannahkeyesmusic for helping me write this, and @itsmikemiller for producing it.
“I’ve been singing and dancing my whole life and when I moved to Nashville, I found myself surrounded by musicians and singers and songwriters. It was something that I always just had a passion for since I was little. I never really had plans of releasing anything or doing anything like I’m about to do, but as I got more confident with it and realized how much I enjoyed doing it, I thought, ‘Why not?'” she told TV Insider.
She added in her Instagram post of the song, “If I’m Being Honest,” “While this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you. Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, I’m still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now. I even think we can all relate to the lyrics right now. It’s available wherever you get your music or my bio. Love you guys. Thank you.”
The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
