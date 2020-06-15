‘Bachelorette’ Alum Shawn Booth Recently Suffered a Devastating Loss

While Bachelor Nation eagerly awaits both Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and getting to know new Bachelor Matt James better, ABC is airing a special this summer called The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever, which sees host Chris Harrison revisiting the most dramatic, most romantic seasons of the franchise and checking in with each season’s most memorable alumni.

Ahead of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s retrospective, here’s what you need to know about the winner she chose at the end, Shawn Booth.

Booth Runs His Own Gym in Nashville

Booth, who was working as a personal trainer when he was cast on The Bachelorette, has gone on to start his own gym in Nashville called Boothcamp Gym. The website describes it thusly:

At Boothcamp, we believe that community support is absolutely essential in reaching for our next/better/best selves. We believe that we are stronger together and that teamwork really does create dreamwork. Our dedicated and experienced coaches provide custom workouts and training for our athletes—always focused on the team mentality to maximize the individual potential. Variety not only keeps things interesting, but also helps our members to continue getting stronger, faster, and fitter. Our diverse range of classes ensure our members are continuously challenged, incorporating strength, HIIT, cross training, aqua punching bags, Rogue Echo bikes, agility turf area, TRX, resistance training, battle ropes, and more. All athletic abilities and fitness levels welcome.

As for his love life, in January 2020, the former reality TV star told Life & Style that he isn’t really seeing anyone right now because he’s focusing on his career.

“I haven’t had too much time for dating,” said Booth. “I have been on a few dates this past year but nothing too serious. Again, just so busy with my career … I feel like it’s a little tough to date but there’s always some friends of mine and other people that try hooking me up with their friends or people that they know. I haven’t tried any of the dating apps — probably won’t do that — so it’s kind of just friends trying to hook me up.”

But he did say he hopes Bristowe is happy with where she is now.

It Seems like Booth and Bristowe’s Split Was Relatively Amicable

When Bristowe opened to People about her split from Booth in November 2018, she said it was a “really hard few months” and she kept thinking they would figure out a way to “make it work.”

“There were some important fundamental values that weren’t lining up,” she said, adding that there were also “some things we’d probably never see eye-to-eye on. We were left with no choice but to be honest with ourselves and each other.”

Bristowe also reiterated to her fans that what she and Booth had was “real love” but they just weren’t “on the same page,” which was a “painful” thing to admit.

She also said that one of the hardest parts of the break-up was saying goodbye to Booth’s golden retriever, Tucker.

Sadly, in April 2020, Booth shared on Instagram that Tucker died, writing, “With the heaviest heart I’ve ever had, I wanted to let you guys know that I lost my best friend today. Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard. I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back. I’ve never loved anything more and he was the best boy I could ever ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for 11+ years. I already miss him so much.”

Bristowe popped into the comments to express her condolences, writing, “I am so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life.”

The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

