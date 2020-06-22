90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Couples Still Together Today

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 wrapped up a few weeks ago, but a new TLC spinoff titled B90 Strikes Back! premieres Monday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The new series features several Season 4 cast members “striking back” at viewers and former 90 Day stars while confronting mean tweets and social media comments about their storyline.

“The couples will finally address the online commentary for each respective episode in the same air order, as well as the opinions of the Pillow Talk cast by watching clips, reacting to what the pillow talkers are saying and striking back at burning tweets,” the press release for B90 Strikes Back! reads.

With the premiere of the brand new series right around the corner, fans might be wondering which of the Season 4 couples are still dating. Did anybody reconcile after the tumultuous “Couples Tell All” special? Who is still together today and who went their separate ways after filming wrapped up? We’ve got updates on the Season 4 cast below:

Avery & Ash – No Longer Together

Avery and Ash revealed during the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” event that the two split up shortly after filming ended. Avery told host Shaun Robinson that she and Ash were doing a diet together and Ash lied to her about something to do with the diet, which was her last straw with his dishonesty. Although the reality stars are no longer together, Avery recently posted a picture of she and Ash together on her Instagram page while explaining that the two are still very good friends today. The post reads, “Ash and I are actually still great friends. Regardless of the details of our relationship, Ash is still a great person.”

Ed & Rose – No Longer Together

Ed and Rose had one of the most bizarre, cringeworthy relationships in 90 Day history, and are unsurprisingly no longer together today. Although the reality stars appeared to be committed to their relationship in the beginning, once Ed flew out to the Philippines to see Rose, everything fell apart pretty quickly. He lied to Rose about his height, he was very ignorant about Rose’s culture, and he made several incredibly rude comments to his Filipino girlfriend during his visit. When she found out he was going to have a vasectomy (despite knowing she wanted two more children), she ended their relationship and flew back to her home city, leaving Ed heartbroken and alone in the Philippines. Shortly after their breakup episode, Rose took to Instagram to bash Ed, calling him an embarrassing liar and claiming he used her for fame.

Stephanie & Erika – No Longer Together

Stephanie and Erika were another chaotic whirlwind of a couple during Season 4 of the show. The reality stars had connected through social media and quickly fell in love; however, when Stephanie flew out to Australia to meet Erika in person, it became obvious very quickly that they weren’t meant to be. Stephanie had some severe jealousy issues and didn’t trust (or like) and of Erika’s friends, and Erika felt like Stephanie was a totally different person (much more prudish and conservative) than she portrayed online. Erika also wasn’t comfortable with Stephanie’s temper or her reluctance to come out to her mother, all of which culminated into an explosive argument and their final breakup. The reality stars don’t even appear to be friends today, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone considering how toxic their relationship was all season.

Geoffrey & Varya – Unknown (But Possibly Still Together)

Geoffrey and Varya had a rocky, uncertain relationship for most of the season, and it’s unclear at this time if the two are still together, still engaged or just friends today. After Varya turned down his proposal in Russia, Geoffrey returned to the U.S. and started dating his friend Mary. However, when Varya turned up in Tennessee to win Geoffrey back, he ended things with Mary and once again proposed to Varya. She said yes, and the season ended with them happily engaged and preparing to apply for the K-1 visa, despite their very rocky relationship all season long. However, it’s unclear at this time if the two are still together … both stars still have photos and videos of the other on their respective Instagram pages, and they both still follow each other on social media, but Mary also has photos of Geoffrey on her page, so their love triangle is a bit confusing to this day. E! Online claims the two are still together as of June 9, but it doesn’t look like Varya is in the U.S. yet, and neither star has confirmed anything publicly in recent weeks.

Darcey & Tom – No Longer Together

Darcey and Tom were doomed from the beginning, since they first appeared on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, so it should come as no surprise that the two are no longer together today. Not only did Tom admit to being with another woman while Darcey believed they were still dating, he made a terrible, unnecessary and tactless comment about Darcey’s weight after she dumped him at a restaurant in New York. Both Darcey and Tom appear to be dating other people today, although Tom decided to ask out a few of his Season 4 co-stars when the season wrapped up. Darcey and Tom’s relationship was a train wreck, so we couldn’t be happier that they stayed broken up, despite Tom’s repeated attempts to talk to Darcey after the split.

Yolanda & Williams – Likely Split Up

Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation that the two split up, we don’t believe Yolanda and Williams are still together today. Yolanda told host Shaun Robinson during the Season 4 Tell All special that she hadn’t spoken to Williams in several months before they filmed the event; however, she did express her willingness to reconnect with him if she had the chance, despite the continuous red flags that he was scamming her. Although she still seemed heartbroken over the way things turned out with Williams, the reality star has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram about “being with the wrong person,” so it looks like she might have finally kicked her catfish boyfriend to the curb.

David & Lana – No Longer Together

David and Lana’s relationship appeared to be a scam from the very beginning, although David was eventually able to actually meet with Lana in person during his fifth trip to Ukraine. Even though Lana stood David up multiple times, the computer programmer refused to give up on his relationship of seven years, and he even hired a private investigator to help him track Lana down. Once David finally met Lana, it was obvious he was head-over-heels smitten and the two got engaged just before David flew back to the U.S. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear David and Lana are still together today. During the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special, David admitted that he and Lana split up due to stress caused by the show. However, David still has plenty of pictures of Lana on his Instagram page, so it appears the two are at least still friends today.

Lisa & Usman – Married & Likely Still Together

Lisa and Usman are the one of the only Season 4 couples that made it in the end, to the surprise of everybody. Although their relationship with filled with huge, blowout arguments, a lot of distrust, some accusations of infidelity, and issues with Lisa’s controlling attitude, they somehow overcame all of their obstacles and tied the knot in Nigeria during the Season 4 finale. Although Usman is still in Nigeria, the reality stars appear to still be together today. Lisa also said during the Tell All (which was filmed remotely in April) that she was contemplating moving to Nigeria to be with Usman if his visa doesn’t work out, so we might even see them featured on a new season of The Other Way down the road. However, Lisa and Usman frequently split up (usually in sticky, public social media posts), so we never totally know where they stand with each other.

