Who Gets Fired on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5?

This season on Below Deck Mediterranean will be the last for one of the stars of the show. Star Hannah Ferrier has been fired after five seasons on the seas.

While Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight that she quit the show, Page Six said a source has told them that she was fired. Either way, the 33-year-old said she’s done with the show.

“I think I’m probably done,” she told ET. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that].”

She continued, saying that she wanted the experience to be fun and enriching while allowing her to travel a lot, but she didn’t want to be “locked in” to yachting.

Ferrier May Have Been Fired From ‘Below Deck Mediterranean ‘

Page Six reports that two separate sources told them that Ferrier was fired from the show and didn’t walk away on her own.

“Hannah’s crossed the line before” and “eventually went too far,” the source said.

Ferrier has been the chief stew on the series since it premiered back in 2016. Like Kate Chastain, the chief stew on Below Deck, Ferrier has called yachting a “young people’s game” and said she has outgrown the industry. Chastain exited Below Deck in February.

Ferrier Says She Planned to Quit Prior to Season 5

In the interview with ET, Ferrier said she had planned to quit the show after season 5 from the beginning and said that the final season was to confirm that was the correct choice for her. She said she’s interested to see if that comes across when watching the show.

“I think it’s definitely different to any season the viewers have ever seen before when it comes to me,” Hannah admits. “That’s the thing that people don’t realize sometimes is like, you are in your head space and where you are, the way you’re acting is normal to you, but you never really know how that’s going to, you know, come across or appear.”

She also said that with yachting, you have to be completely done with it before you can really say you’re “done-done.”

“I definitely went into this season going like, I’m here to, like, give the guests the best experience they could have,” she said. “Is this something that I wanna do even for the next two or three years? Probably not.”

Captain Sandy Yawn told ET in a separate call that Ferrier says she’s done every season, and every single crew does that as well at the end of the season.

Ferrier said that at the end of season 4, she’d been pulled aside by the captain to tell her that she didn’t believe yachting was Hannah’s true passion.

“She said that I wasn’t passionate about yachting, which is a difficult one to tackle because I’m not passionate about boats and machines and anchor watches and how things work on boats,” Hannah said. “I am very passionate about making sure that the guests have a good time and that they’re never wanting for anything, and I believe I do that. Like, we had the whole last season where we didn’t have one guest complaint the whole time.”

She did say that yachting is not really her passion in life, though she did work very hard.

Since the season wrapped, Ferrier has moved permanently to Sydney, Australia with her boyfriend.

“I have my partner and my dog and they bring me more happiness than anything in life has, so that’s good,” she said. “I’d just like to settle down, work in Sydney and hopefully have a rugrat or two.”

READ NEXT: Did John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Ever Date?