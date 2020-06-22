Jessica Clarke, Ben Higgins’ Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Higgins’s season of The Bachelor airs tonight as part of ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! While Higgins chose and got engaged to contestant Lauren Bushnell, their relationship did not last, and Higgins is currently happily engaged to his fiancee Jessica Clarke.

Here’s what you need to know about Ben Higgins’s fiancee Jessica Clarke:

1. Higgins Proposed to Clarke While They Were Quarantining Together in March 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders couldn’t stop Higgins from proposing to Clarke in March 2020. Sharing the big news of their engagement, Higgins wrote in an Instagram post, “From my first date in life to the moments in between they all led me to getting down on one knee in front of you @jessclarke_ . This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with! Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting @jessclarke_ ! Let’s celebrate…but for now let’s stay home and isolate.”

The two were joined big Clarke’s family, whom they were quarantined with, to celebrate together.

Clarke shared photos from the proposal on her own Instagram page, sweetly writing, “I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep).”

2. Higgins & Clarke Met After He Slid Into Her DMs

In February 2019, two years after his engagement to Lauren Bushnell ended, Higgins made his relationship with Clarke “Instagram official,” revealing that their relationship actually began on the social media app, too!

In a post, he wrote, “I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet [Jessica]! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

3. Clarke Is Going to School to Become a Licensed Esthetician

Clarke, who often shares photos and videos of her skincare and makeup regimens, announced on her 25th birthday that she is going back to school to become a licensed esthetician to round out her role in the beauty space.

On Instagram, she revealed, “I’m feeling great about 25, one of the things I’m most excited for is that I’m going back to school to get my esthetician’s license! I really want to be an expert in what I spend most of my time talking about. I am excited to learn about ingredients, treatments, and how products can improve different skin types and tones! Then I’ll come back here and get to share my knowledge with all of you. I start Monday, so here’s to a new year and a new adventure!”

4. Clarke Has a Close Relationship With Her 2 Brothers

In addition to sharing lifestyle photos and sweet couple snapshots of her and Higgins, Clarke proudly showcases her close relationship with her two brothers Phil and Jim on Instagram. Clarke is a regular in the stands at her brother’s Vanderbilt baseball games, and she recently revealed that the 3 siblings have matching tattoos.

In a post, she wrote, “I have a teeny tiny tattoo of 3 dots on my wrist. Much to my parents’ dismay, it matches one that both of my brothers have, too. The 3 of us couldn’t be more different but we are best friends forever. This year has been the highest highs and lowest lows. All 3 of us have started new careers and changed stages of life. Most recently, we lost both of our Grandfathers. I know we couldn’t have made it the past few months without each other and I’m so lucky to be yalls sister.”

After Ben and Jessica got engaged, both Phil and Jim took to social media to share their love and support. In a post, Phil joked, “Well, there goes my family height cred. Congrats you two.”

5. Clarke & Higgins Congratulated Ben’s Ex Lauren Bushnell When She Got Engaged to Chris Lane

It is no secret that Higgins was engaged before Clarke – his very public proposal to Lauren Bushnell aired on national television as the season 20 finale of The Bachelor. Nevertheless, the former couple seemed to have ended amicably, with Higgins and Clarke even showing their support for Bushnell after she announced her engagement to her now-husband Chris Lane.

According to People, Higgins wished Bushnell and Lane well on behalf of him and Clarke on his podcast, saying, “Lauren, congratulations. We’re thrilled for you. You found a man that you love without any pressure and… I could not be more excited for you…”

As for Higgins and Bushnell’s relationship and engagement re-airing as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!, fans shouldn’t expect there to be any weirdness between Higgins and Clarke. Ahead of the special episode featuring Higgins’s season, Clarke wrote on Instagram, “Cheering you on from afar tonight. I’m so proud of who you are and happy for all of the steps that led me to you! You make me smile so big it smushes my face.”

