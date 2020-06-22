Ben Higgins’ Ex-Fiance Lauren Bushnell Is Married to Chris Lane

Former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell and country singer Chris Lane married in October 2019 after nearly a year of dating. It was a whirlwind romance for the couple, who walked down in the aisle in Nashville. Bushnell’s nuptials came nearly three years after Bachelor fans watched her on the ABC reality TV show, where she got engaged to Higgins. By May 2017, they had announced their split.

The couple decided to split because they saw their futures differently. “He wanted to get into politics. And not only did I not want to do a reality show, but I also really didn’t want my life to be a politician’s fiancée or wife or whatever,” Bushnell told Reality Steve, as noted by E! Online.

“I don’t necessarily think at the end of the day we were the most compatible,” she continued. “I was craving normalcy, at the end of the day. I gave up all these things and I just wanted normalcy, and it just felt like we couldn’t get to that point, and that was frustrating in itself.”

What Does Higgings Think About Lane and Bushnell?

Even though things didn’t work out for Higgins and Bushnell, the Bachelor alum doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward his ex. Shes married to Lane and he’s dating Jessica Clarke.

“I don’t know if my place is to congratulate my ex-fiancée on her new marriage, but from a distance I definitely did,” Higgins told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I’m ecstatic that both of us have been able to move on in such a way that is making us both better people. I know she is obviously a married woman now. She is with Chris and I am with Jessica [Clarke].”

He continued, “I wish them nothing but the best. But no, I have not reached out to her to wish her anything. I think that might be a little weird.”

Higgins Has Listened to Lanes Music Before

The ABC reality TV star had been a fan of Lane’s music, which includes listening to “Big, Big, Plans,” which Lane wrote about starting al life with Bushnell. “I couldn’t get away from it, so I just sat through it, listening, because I figured that’s what I was supposed to do at that point,” Higgins told Us Weekly. “I can listen to songs about them doing whatever. I’m just happy for them.”

In part of the lyrics Lane sings:

Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land / Find a little island where we go to get tan / I bet we take our kids down there one day / And I know she wouldn’t mind if I / Did a little somethin’ like find a flight / Overnight to paradise and leave tonight/ And I’ma put a diamond on her hand.

Part of Lane and Bushnells “big plans” together consist of having children. “We plan on growing our family in the next couple years after we get married,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August after they purchased a home in Nashville. “This home is one of those things we can grow into.”

Lane added: “Who knows how many kids we have — hopefully one, at the most, two — but you never know. We both agree on the fact that we want one to two kids and this house will be perfect for us for the next five or six years.”

