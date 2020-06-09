Meet Ben Platt’s New Boyfriend — They Share An Unusual Connection

Ben Platt is an actor/singer/songwriter who has taken Broadway by storm in the last decade, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in 2017 for his performance in the title role of musical Dear Evan Hansen. He also appeared in the Pitch Perfect franchise and currently stars on the Ryan Murphy show The Politician on Netflix for which he earned a 2019 Golden Globe nomination.

Platt came out to his family at the age of 12 but only came out publicly in February 2019 when he released the music video for his song “Ease My Mind.” At the time, he told People that he was grateful for the “opportunity to represent my relationships and the men that I’ve loved” through his art.

Ahead of Platt’s Songand episode, here’s what you need to know about his brand-new relationship with actor Noah Galvin.

Platt and Galvin Started Dating Fairly Recently

In a recent episode of the podcast Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine, Galvin revealed that he and Platt started dating fairly recently.

“Ben and I are dating,” said Galvin. “I asked him this morning, I was like, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

He went on to tell Levine that Platt recently did something very sweet for his birthday, a surprise three months in the making.

“Ben made me a birthday video … for the past probably three months, he’s been putting together this birthday video for me and it’s all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday,” said Galvin, adding, “It was the sweetest, I just love him so much.”

They Both Played Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B9ziswbBlKw/?utm_source=ig_embed

After Platt finished his run in Dear Evan Hansen, Galvin was the actor chosen to replace him. Levine pointed out to Galvin that they are not the only Evan Hansens to date each other — Galvin’s replacement Taylor Trensch is dating Ben Levi Ross, who played the title role in the 2018 U.S. tour cast.

“I know, it’s so godd*mn incestuous,” Galvin said. “But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected.”

Galvin also said that Platt was finishing his run as Evan Hansen right when Galvin’s ABC sitcom The Real O’Neals got canceled and he saw it as a sign to challenge himself in getting back into theatre.

“The challenge of it started to excite me. It really was about this challenge for myself. I had been away from the world of musical theater for a long time and I wanted to see if I had it in me. I had seen Ben in it three times … I was watching my friend just own this Broadway stage and it was really moving and really beautiful and it allowed me to openly weep in public, which was much needed at the time. I was ready for my show, for The Real O’Neals to end, but it was also sad. It was a very bittersweet moment,” said Galvin.

Platt and Galvin are currently quarantining together with their fellow Broadway star Kathryn Gallagher, daughter of actor Peter Gallagher. Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening and went on to star as Bella Fox in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

