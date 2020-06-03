Betty Broderick’s Age & Height: How Old Is the Murderer Now?

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story premieres on Tuesday, June 2. The USA network limited series tells the true-crime story of Betty Broderick, who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his wife Linda.

Betty Broderick was born on November 7, 1947, which means she is currently 72 years old. She killed Dan and Linda Broderick when she was 41 years old on November 5, 1989, two days before her 42nd birthday.

According to IMDb, Broderick, who was born Elisabeth Anne Bisceglia, is 5′ 10 1/2″ tall.

Broderick Will Be Eligible For Parole When She Is 84 Years Old

Broderick was sentenced to 32 years-to-life, on two counts of second-degree murder in 1992. Each count was a 15-to-life sentence term, plus she was given an additional 2 years for the illegal use of a firearm.

According to Us Weekly, Broderick’s next opportunity to appeal for parole is not until 2023. She will be 84 years old.

‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ Preview

The Betty Broderick Story is based on socialite Betty Broderick, who went on trial for the double murder of her ex-husband Dan Broderick and his wife Linda. It stars Amanda Peet, Christian Slater, and Rachel Keller. Tiera Dyck-Skovbye was cast as young Betty and Chris Mason plays young Dan. Emily Bergl, Missi Pyle, and Andy Buckley are also attached to the project in significant roles.

The USA network show dramatizes Betty Broderick’s youth and narrates her life from the time when she met Dan in the 1960s through her murder trial in 1989.

Episodes 1 and 2 air on June 2 for the season’s 2-hour premiere. The official synopsis for episode 1, entitled “No Fault,” reads “Betty thinks she can’t be divorced by her rich lawyer husband without her consent.” USA’s description for episode 2, “The Turtle and the Alligator,” teases “Through medical school, law school and many pregnancies, Betty supports Dan until he hits it big.”

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on USA, beginning on June 2.

