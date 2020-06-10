Betty Broderick & Her Family’s Home Life

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story continues with its third episode on June 9. The true-crime limited series tells the story of convicted murderer Betty Broderick, played by Amanda Peets. Christian Slater played Broderick’s ex-husband Dan Broderick, whom she killed in 1989.

The real house where Betty Broderick murdered Dan and his wife Linda is located in a San Diego neighborhood known as Marston Hills. When Betty and Dan were married, they lived with their kids in La Jolla; however, that house was sold when they divorced.

Dan & Linda’s Home, Where They Were Shot & Killed by Betty, Is Worth Over $2 Million

According to Refinery 29, the infamous house where Betty killed Dan and Linda is located at 1041 Cypress Ave and valued at over $2.3 million.

Zillow‘s “Home Details” description of the house says “Country living in unique, Urban San Diego locale! This Historically designated and MILLS ACT FUNDED residence is situated on an expansive lot measuring over HALF AN ACRE with nearly 100 of rear VIEW frontage overlooking Marston Canyon. Rich in history, this residence was designed by Master Architect Ralph Frank and has been home to many an influential name in San Diego history.”

The 3,312 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and features a pool, a spa, and gorgeous views overlooking Marston Canyon.

Production of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story did not use the real scene of the crime as their characters’ house in the show, but an Instagram post shared by director Maggie Kiley during filming suggests that they filmed in Chatworth in Los Angeles, staying true to the story with a southern California setting.

Dan Claimed He Bought a $650k House for Betty After Their Divorce

According to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Dan Broderick claimed that in addition to month alimony paid to Betty in their divorce, he wrote her additional checks of significant sums of money. One of those payments was as much as $127,784 after they sold their La Jolla home. That amount was half of their net proceeds from the house’s sale, plus an additional $40,000 for her to put toward remodeling he. He also purchased Betty a $650,000 house in La Jolla to live in after they divorced.

