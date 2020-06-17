Danny Masterson and Wife Bijou Phillips ‘in Shock’

Bijou Phillips is Danny Masterson’s wife. The actor was charged in Los Angeles on June 17 for raping three women, TMZ reported. Masterson has denied the allegations.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” his lawyer Tom Mesereau told TMZ.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” the attorney continued. “The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Phillips and Masterson, who are both Scientologists, have been married since 2011. She has stood by his side since 2017, when he first faced rape allegations during the wake of the #MeToo movement. Masterson denied the allegations, but was fired from his Netflix show, The Ranch, 10 months later.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson said in a statement at the time. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.”

Phillips Apparently Disabled Her Instagram Account

Thogh she didn’t frequently post on social media, Phillips deleted her Instagram page. She used to occasionally post about Masterson, writing a Valentines Day post for their daughter, Fianna.

“Happy Birthday little lady! I love you so much, my two Valentines! First ‘I love you’ ‘05 and our baby ‘2014 all the same magical day of love,” she wrote.

Phillips Is The Daughter of John Phillips from the Mamas and Papas

Phillips’ father is John Phillips, best known for her music with the Mamas and Papas. Her half-sister is Mackenzie Phillips, a model, singer, and actress.

Like her famous family members, Phillips is also an entertainer. According to her profile on the Internet Movie Database, her best-known films include Almost Famous (2000), Bully (2001), Havoc (2005) and The Bridge to Nowhere (2009).

Her mother, South African actress Geneviève Waïte, died last year at 71 years old.

“Our beautiful Mother, Geneviève Waïte Phillips, passed away in her sleep,” Phillips said in a statement to People magazine. “She was a beautiful [a] soul, and born from another planet. Her ideas, her songs, her voice, and her heartbeat to a beautiful African rhythm no one else had and I am so thankful she was able to share it.”

Phillips Has Had Her Own Health Battles

In February 2017 the actress was revealed she was diagnosed with kidney disease. She had been dealing with the illness for years, but the family made a public announcement after she was hospitalized for a blood infection, TMZ reported. Though she needed a transplant, the family was “optimistic,” saying they found a friend who was a match.

“Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list,” Masterson said in a statement to Entertainment Online. “In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn’t enough, and she’s been privately having dialysis.”

In April of 2017, Phillips received the kidney transplant. “My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother,” Masterson wrote on Instagram. “We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100 percent successful transplant.”

READ NEXT: Danny Masterson: ‘That ‘70s Show’ Actor Charged With Raping 3 Women