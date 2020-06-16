Bobby & Danielle on COVID-19: How the MAFS Couple is Handling Quarantine

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, are still together today and raising their daughter Olivia, who was born in February, 2019. The reality stars were featured on Season 7 of MAFS and it was clear from the beginning that the two were meant to be – they were smitten from the moment they met at the altar and they’ve been going strong since.

Although Danielle and Bobby are still happily married today, they’ve still had to face plenty of hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality stars opened up about their experiences in isolation during an exclusive interview with Heavy, which includes some insight into their lives today.

The reality stars also have some advice for future participants on the show and shared their own experiences with the MAFS experiment with Heavy. Keep reading for details on Heavy’s exclusive interview with Danielle and Bobby ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam:

Danielle & Bobby Have Been Focusing on Their Daughter While in Quarantine

Although having a toddler full-time during the COVID shutdown was a struggle at first, both Danielle and Bobby have been enjoying their time as a family; both stars realize that the global shutdown is something that most people won’t experience again in their lives, so they’ve been trying to make the best of it by spending time with Olivia.

“I think the positive thing [about quarantine] is we are getting more time as a family unit with no interruptions,” Danielle shared with Heavy. “If you think about it, we will probably never have this opportunity again in our lifetime.”

The reality star also said that they aren’t even looking forward to everything opening back up again now that they’ve adapted to life in quarantine. “Isolation or not, Olivia keeps us busy!” Danielle added. “I definitely think it was a little frustrating for both of us at first but we have adapted and are not looking forward to travel starting back up.”

When it comes to keeping the romance alive in isolation, Danielle and Bobby enjoy planning mini date nights, complete with popcorn and binge watching TV. “Our favorite thing to do is pop some popcorn and watch our favorite shows together! It’s not fancy but we love it.”

The Reality Stars Recommend Being Totally Honest With Yourself & the Experts if Applying to be on MAFS

For potential applicants considering applying for the experiment, both reality stars recommend being as open and honest with yourself (and the experts) as possible, in order to find the right partner.

“We think – and KNOW- it can definitely work but you have to be honest with yourself and with everyone else involved,” Danielle shared with Heavy. “No one can find you what you need if you have a view of yourself that isn’t reality. You have to be brutally honest with yourself and with the experts.”

Danielle also added, “The best thing I ever did for myself is let go of any expectations I had. It’s not fair to the other person to be expecting anything at all. It would totally get in the way of getting to know each other in an organic way. I couldn’t be more satisfied and thrilled with the way things turned out!”

Both Danielle and Bobby agree that things definitely get easier once the cameras stop rolling as well, so if future cast members who see a future with their partner can get through the first eight weeks, things only get easier from there.

“I think the biggest challenge of marrying a stranger is letting go of the control. Once you do that you can really open up and start to see the other person for who they are,” the MAFS stars shared with Heavy. “I think things have gotten so much easier since cameras left. We just have more freedom to live a normal life.”

Danielle & Bobby Are Happy With the Outcome of MAFS

As for how their lives have changed since taking part in the marriage experiment, both Danielle and Bobby couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Both stars believe their lives have changed for the better since appearing on the show, and they couldn’t ask for a better experience.

“I mean, I was single, lived alone with my dog and spent most of my time working,” Danielle told Heavy. “Now I’m married, have a baby and spend all my time catering to her so it’s drastically changed but definitely for the better. It’s what I was hoping for when I signed up!”

Bobby added, “I was single and unsure of what was next. Now I have a wife and daughter and life is good!”

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

