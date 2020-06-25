Did Bow Wow Cheat on Angela Simmons? Why’d They Break Up?

WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta returns tonight with an all-new episode titled “Bow in the Q”. In the new episode, Bow Wow confesses a secret to Angela Simmons. The friends previously dated, but they are no longer together today.

Bow Wow and Angela only briefly dated, though they have been friends for a very long time and share a storied past. That past has been coming up consistently over the past season of Growing Up Hip Hop.

The couple first met when Angela was 17 years old, and she says he has broken her heart countless times during that time. The first time they dated, the relationship ended because of Angela’s decision to stay a virgin until she was married.

“Our bond was like a Martin and Gina thing,” Bow Wow said. “There will always be that question of ‘What if,’” and he continued, saying the reason they broke up was because of her decision to remain a virgin until she was married. Bow Wow said he didn’t want to make that type of commitment.

Bow Wow and Angelina Are Just Friends

Fans want Bow Wow and Angela to give it another shot, especially after an apparent tension-filled season of GUHH, which wrapped up last week. Bow Wow said he then took a vacation to Miami, hanging out with multiple friends and multiple women. On his Instagram Live, he addressed fans’ desire for him and Angela to get back together.

“Y’all be tagging Angela Simmons all in my f**king comments,” he said. “Angela is not thinking about me. That’s my best friend in the world. I love her to death, but when I say I’m at peace and I’m living my life, I gave my heart to a girl and I went to jail over a b**ch that I gave my heart to. I thought that would never happen in life.”

He said that he also wants to concentrate on being a good dad, saying “I’m the best dad. My daughter loves me. She understands me, she understands my lifestyle.”

“This is why I’m single. And this is why I tell women I understand but I’ve done it. I’ve done the relationship thing, I’ve done that. And this is why I live my life the way I live my life. It’s peaceful,” he concluded.

They May Get Back Together in the Future

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBv7zbInR3G/

In a recent episode of GUHH, Angelina and Bow Wow talked about getting married someday, which led fans to speculate even more that they may be getting back together sooner rather than later.

After Bow Wow and his most recent girlfriend broke up, he sat down with Angela and talked about how he thought maybe he shouldn’t be in a relationship and said it’s a possibility that it’s just not meant to be for him, which Angela seemed to think was ridiculous. She said he says the same thing every time he gets out of a relationship with someone.

Angela told him he should take some time to himself and really get to know himself as a person, even taking the time to be celibate for “like a month.” Then, Bow Wow said they should make a contract.

“If your a*s ain’t married by 36, we’re just gonna get married and have a kid,” he said. That means they’d be married in just four years if they took the “contract” seriously.

