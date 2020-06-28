Former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville spilled some tea on a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, dishing on the drama with the cast, including her feud and alleged affair with Denise Richards.

In a super teaser posted by Bravo that shared moments from the rest of Season 10, Glanville claims that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, Glanville is filmed saying, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’”

When the hosts of The Rumour Mill podcast asked Glanville if she would ever make amends with Richards regarding their friendship, she said, “I have no idea. I need to see what she’s been saying about me on the show. I don’t know what she said, I’ve heard it’s pretty bad. I will let you know after I see what she’s been saying. I thought she was a cool girl, I wanted to be her friend, we became friends and s–t went sideways.”

On the podcast, the hosts also asked Glanville if the rumor that she told the other RHOBH cast members that Richards was trash talking them over text message was true. In response, Glanville shared, “Just so you know, they have their own issues with Denise way before I did anything that I did. That’s all I can say.”

VideoVideo related to brandi glanville dishes on denise richards feud and rhobh return 2020-06-28T15:05:09-04:00

Glanville Received a ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter Following Allegations

According to Glanville, she received a cease and desist letter regarding the affair allegations.

“I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Glanville shared on The Rumour Mill podcast, “But after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk. I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

According to The New York Daily News, Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa sued Glanville for slander in 2015 after she spoke about the star inappropriately on a 2013 episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. The two settled the lawsuit in 2017.

Glanville Teased her Return to RHOBH

Though Glanville appears on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is not a full-time cast member. Glanville revealed that she is nervous about her appearance.

“It’s gonna take a left real quick,” Glanville said on the podcast, “I’m honestly nervous just because…you never know what they’re going to show, if they show the whole story, if they show part of it. I did say a couple of really stupid things, so that’s not gonna go well for me. I’m not in any hurry to see that part. But, I always say stupid s–t, so it doesn’t matter.”

Glanville also teased that she may be making an appearance at the reunion.

“They did ask–as far as I know, yes, I don’t even know how they’re going to go about doing it yet.” Glanville shared with the hosts, “The virtual ones, it’s hard to watch because everyone talks over the other person and it’s hard for me to watch those. They have a lot of episodes left, so hopefully, this will all be over by the time that rolls around.”

When asked if she would ever return to the show as a full-time cast member, Glanville said, “It’s not up to me. Andy and I have had many conversations about it, we were actually talking about it for this season, and then some unfortunate things happened and it was just off the table for this season.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back on air on July 8, 2020, at 9 pm E.T.

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Don’t Be Tardy Season 8 Premiere