Brandi Glanville Says Woman in Kissing Pic is Denise Richards

In a June 29, 2020 tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Brandi Glanville confirmed that the woman she was kissing in a recent photo was in fact Denise Richards. Glanville’s June 29 tweet read, “It’s 1million percent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

A photo posted to Twitter by Glanville on June 27, 2020, sparked controversy among fans. In the dimly-lit photo, Glanville was seen kissing a blonde-haired woman, which many speculated was Denise Richards. The two allegedly had an affair together, but Richards and her rep have denied the allegations, according to People. In a recent super teaser posted by Bravo, Brandi says, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’”

Glanville Received a ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter Following the Allegations

In a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, Glanville revealed that she received a cease and desist letter following allegations that she had an affair with Richards.

“I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Glanville shared on The Rumour Mill podcast, “But after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk. I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

Glanville Said That she ‘Can’t Wait for the Truth To Come Out’

In a May 22, 2020, Instagram post, Glanville shared a meme-style picture made by a fan of her and Richads. Glanville did not tag Richards in the photo. In the caption, Glanville wrote, “Someone sent this to me & with all the she said she said I cannot f–king wait for the truth to come out…I went swimming with the wrong shark.”

Glanville has previously posted photos with Richards on her Instagram before the affair rumors came out. In a May 2, 2019 post, Glanville posted a photo of the two of them with the caption, “So much fun on location visiting the beautiful and hilarious @deniserichards for my podcast! #Mendocino photo credit by the hilarious @thepatrickmuldoon.”

Richards appeared on a May 3, 2019 episode of Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

