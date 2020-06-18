Brandon Scott Update on My 600-lb Life: Where is He Today?

Brandon Scott, star of the hit reality series My 600-lb Life, was a fan-favorite subject during his time on the show. The reality star started his journey with Dr. Now at 718 pounds and managed to lose an impressive 335 pounds while his episode was filming, making him one of the biggest weight loss success stories of his season.

TLC is airing a re-run of Brandon’s episode on June 17, so fans might be wondering where the reality star is today and what he’s been up to in recent months. The description of his episode, titled “Brandon’s Story,” reads, “Brandon is a talented musician with a beautiful voice and a run-away weight problem. He wants more than to lose weight, he wants a career and he wants to take the next step with his girlfriend Taylor [sic], whom he risks losing if he can’t make a change.”

Here’s what we know about the reality star, his journey with Dr. Now, and where he is today. (Warning: some spoilers on Brandon’s story ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!)

Brandon Lost a Staggering 335 Pounds Leading Up to His Where Are They Now? Episode in 2019

Brandon was 718 pounds and suffering from severe lymphedema when he finally decided to travel to Dallas, Texas to meet with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in an attempt to shed some weight and regain control of his life.

Although Brandon was suffering from the pain of his lymphedema during his weight loss journey with Dr. Now, within two months of the program he was approved for his weight loss surgery, and he has continued to lose weight ever since. According to a June 2019 article by In Touch Weekly, Brandon was shedding approximately 30 pounds per month since his followup episode first aired, although it’s unclear if he’s still on that same impressive path today (but judging by his Facebook photos, he still is!).

Brandon announced last summer that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tayler Kunce, who happily accepted his proposal. Although the two were ostracized from their church’s service committee because they were living together before marriage, the reality stars appear to still be together today and happier than ever, judging by Brandon’s Facebook page.

“I never thought I’d see the day when I get to ask the girl of my dreams the most important question of my life! God is awesome, she said yes,” the Season 7 star wrote of his engagement in a since-deleted Facebook post. His page is filled with pictures and videos of Tayler, so the two are clearly still together today and going strong.

He Frequently Updates Facebook With Healthy Meals & Videos of His Music

The reality star frequently posts on Facebook with updates on his life today, including dozens of videos of his music gigs, links to his YouTube page and miscellaneous pictures of the healthy meals that he and Tayler eat together.

Brandon’s most recent post on Facebook features a video of Brandon and Tayler singing a gospel song, while an April 12 video highlights one of Brandon’s original songs, titled “Call on Jesus.”

“Here is my new song guys!” the reality store wrote on Facebook. “‘Call on Jesus.’ I hope you enjoy it! Don’t forget to like and Subscribe to my YouTube page as well!” He also recently shared a Facebook Live video of he and Tayler, and gave his fiance a shoutout on April 5 following his birthday celebrations.

“I had an amazing birthday yesterday thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and thank you to my best girl @taylerrenee01!!!” Brandon wrote. “I came home from work to my room being decorated and set up for an in home movie and picnic complete with my favorite food! (Indian Food) To top it off she had presents for me to open and made home made low carb/sugar Buckeyes!!! 4g of Carbs (2g net) and 1g of sugar! They were just amazing! The first buckeyes I’ve had in a couple of years!”

My 600 Lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. You can find more coverage and updates on the cast and subjects here.

