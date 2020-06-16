Brett Loudermilk Freaks Out Sofia Vergara While Swallowing a Sword on ‘AGT’

Brett Loudermilk is one of the contestants competing for a spot on this season of America’s Got Talent. The sword-swallower took the stage by storm when he asked AGT judge Sofia Vergara to help him with his act.

Loudermilk is a professional sword-swallower who auditioned for the current season of AGT. He has nearly 6,000 followers on Instagram where he shared his audition sneak peek.

“ARE YOU KIDDING?” he wrote. “Go watch the teaser of my audition on [AGT], can’t wait for you all to see the rest tomorrow! Find out if [Sofia Vergara] kills me or not!”

Here’s what you should know about Brett Loudermilk from America’s Got Talent:

1. He Asked Sofia Vergara To Help With His ‘AGT’ Audition

During the audition, Loudermilk asked the AGT judge Sofia Vergara to help him with his act after saying he needed a woman from the audience to help him.

“I’m not gonna swallow anything!” Sofia exclaimed before they started the performance.

Loudermilk told her she didn’t have to do any swallowing, but she needed to pull the sword out of his mouth when he winked at her. Instead, the first time he winked, she instead freaked out and he had to pull the sword out himself.

2. Loudermilk is Originally from West Virginia

According to the Cinemaholic, Loudermilk currently lives in Los Angelas so he can focus on his career, but he is originally from West Virginia.

He has been practicing the art of sword-swallowing for over a decade, and he left high school at the age of 17 to train professionally in New York.

Then, he decided to move to Los Angeles to be closer to the hub of the entertainment business which he aimed to be a part of when he was 20 years old.

3. He Was Dubbed a “Master Showman” by Neil Patrick Harris

According to his official website, Loudermilk was dubbed a “master showman” by Neil Patrick Harris.

“Loudermilk has performed for private events and hosted engagements for Moby, [Sir] Patrick Stewart, and Paul Reubens,” his website reads. “In addition to his own performances, Loudermilk has created and consulted for events on stage and on television around the world.”

He has also performed at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, the Montreal Comedy Festival, at the Kids Choice Awards and at the Spiegelworld’s Vegas Nocturne in Las Vegas.

4. He Wants To Do The Least Amount of Work for the Most Money

In an interview with Wealthsimple, Loudermilk said that he wanted to be making a living while doing the least amount of work he could possibly be doing.

“There are tons of people in the world who do very little work and make more money than I can ever imagine, and I want a piece of that,” he wrote.

With his free time, he said he would create art and do performances that would make people happy while also exploring his passions and “weird fanciful ideas.”

5. He Began Learning The Act After a Renaissance Fair

According to the 2016 piece in Wealth Simple, Loudermilk became interested in magic and sword swallowing after attending a Renaissance festival where he went with his grandmother.

There, he met a guy who taught him to eat fire and walk barefoot on broken glass, but he would not teach him the art of swallowing swords. So, at age 15, Loudermilk began his own research and calling old showmen like Ward Hall, Bobby Reynolds and Slim Price to see if they’d share stories with him.

He ended up being mentored by a man named Todd Robbins and was taught to swallow swords over the phone during months of practice.

Tune into America’s Got Talent to see if Loudermilk makes it through to the next round.

