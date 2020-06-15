‘Bachelorette’ Britt Nilsson In a House Fire While Pregnant With First Child

The second episode of The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever features a look back at Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette — which she started out sharing with Britt Nilsson. Nilsson was eliminated on the first night because the 25 male contestants were allowed to choose which bachelorette they wanted to go on their journey with and Nilsson lost in what host Chris Harrison said was a close vote.
But things clearly worked out for Nilsson, as she is about to welcome her first child any day now. Here’s what you need to know about her life, her husband, and their new bundle of joy.
Nilsson and Her Husband Jeremy Byrne Will Welcome a Daughter Any Day Now
In a YouTube video, Nilsson and Byrne shared their excitement over their pregnancy with all of their fans.
“I can’t believe it. It just didn’t seem real. I didn’t think it could be. I thought I just had a late period! … We’re pregnant! I feel like I don’t believe it because I’ve never been pregnant before. And I feel excited and overwhelmed and I don’t know, this is just something that’s always happened to other people and not to me! But it’s like, the biggest blessing. I love other people’s kids, I just can’t imagine how much I’m going to love our little baby.”
Nilsson went on to tearfully say how wonderful it will be be able to show their baby this video one day and she captioned the video, “The moment in time that everything changed!!! The day we found out that our little baby was our little baby. We are parents!!”
Based on her pregnancy timeline, Nilsson is due in mid-June. She and Byrne revealed in February that they are having a baby girl.
The Byrne Family Suffered a Loss in March
As you may have already heard, the home we have been living in since leaving LA burned down. We got the call the morning we were set to fly home from Taiwan, so forgive my absence since then as we have scrambled to make sense of this. The good and beautiful news is that everyone is safe! Thank you for all your support and prayers and encouragement, our community up here has been SO honoring and kind, we are truly humbled. It is a shock and a huge transition, but we feel God’s Hand in all of this. Please pray for Barry & Lori, Jers parents..as they pick up the pieces and have to start from scratch. They are handling this with such grace, we are impressed and inspired. 🙏😭💕 we also made an update video to answer some questions a lot of friends have been asking, link in profile. Thank you again for your kindness and compassion, we have felt so surrounded and cared for. We are living with our brother and B&L are living with friends, so we will see where we go from here, but we know God has us! 👑
According to the GoFundMe page, on March 2, 2020, the Byrne family’s home — the residence of Jeremy’s parents, Barry and Lori — caught fire and burned to the ground. Barry, Lori, Jeremy, and Britt were all there at the time, though thankfully no one was hurt.
But they lost approximately $50,000 of supplies for the Byrne family’s business, Nothing Hidden Ministries, which was not insured. So they started a GoFundMe to help replenish their ministry supplies.
Nothing Hidden Ministries is an organization based out of Redding, California, that aims to “lead people into spiritual, relational, and sexual wholeness. By creating a safe place for community, singles or married couples are guided into greater connection through Holy Spirit empowered workshops, relevant teachings, and eCourses that create the space for more hopeful, healthy, restored lives and committed relationships.”
Nilsson and Byrne are quite involved in the ministry program. On the Nothing Hidden site, Jeremy and Britt are both described as Single Life Workshop ambassadors. It also says that Byrne has completed two years of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry and sings in a Christian duo with his brother, Justin. Back in February, they traveled to Taiwan to teach a workshop, for which Nilsson apparently received some criticism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re here in Taiwan teaching a 4-day workshop for 250 people and it’s very important to me,” wrote Nilsson on Instagram. “However, if I felt for a second that I was going to hurt my daughter by coming, I wouldn’t have. Only I can know what is happening in my heart, so you have to take my word for that if you don’t know me. For the people who outspokenly disagree with my personal decision, you can disagree. I very prayerfully considered it & spoke with many Taiwanese people before I came here. I know I’m meant to take this particular trip and feel fully safe, protected, and purposed.
“Shaming someone you don’t know after they have made the decision and are on their way already is an odd choice that I don’t fully understand, but I just choose to take it as your genuinely loving heart for some reason expressing itself in a not-so-loving way :) but it doesn’t hurt me, because that’s also my choice. Thanks for sharing and again, for the record, we aren’t doing this without thinking, planning, or praying – and I am fully at peace. God bless you all!”
