Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Sherri’s Health Update: Brittany Is ‘Beside Herself’

Brittany Cartwright’s mom Sherri Turner Cartwright is in the ICU after bladder surgery. Read on for health updates on the Vanderpump Rules star mother’s condition.

Brittany’s mother has appeared on VPR several times and Brittany has spoken often about the close relationship she has with her mom. Sherri also was a big part of her daughter’s spin-off show Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, as was Brittany’s father and other family members.

Sherri Cartwright Posted About Her Surgery In Mid March 2020

On March 12, 2020, Sherri tweeted about having a scheduled bladder surgery, writing, “I’m having bladder surgery March 30 and off work for 8 weeks. So I’m flying to LA for recovery to stay with Jax & Brittany. Can’t wait to see them and my Vanderpump moms. Please keep me in your prayers.” With the COVID-19 pandemic and complications from her surgery, Sherri was unable to fly to Los Angeles to recover with her daughter.

Though Sherri’s surgery was initially scheduled for March, the date was later changed to June 4, 2020, as she posted on Facebook, “Say a little prayer for me tonight. They changed my bladder surgery for tomorrow morning,” on June 3rd.

A rep for Brittany released a statement to People about Brittany and her mother’s condition. The statement reads, “Brittany’s mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery. Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother’s bedside next week – it’s been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family.”

Pastor Ryan Dotson posted a message on Facebook also asking for prayers for Sherri. In the post, he wrote, “I would like to ask all my friends to please pray for my friend and church member Sherri Turner Cartwright. She had to have an emergency surgery after having a scheduled procedure that went bad. She’s in ICU and things are uncertain, so please join us in prayer for Sherri and believe God for her full recovery. Thank you.”

Sherri’s latest tweet was on June 3, 2020 and it stated, “Let’s try today to fill twitter with positive thoughts. So much negative in world right now. Love to all.” Sherri also posted recently that she’s hoping for a grandchild soon from her daughter and her son-in-law Jax Taylor.

