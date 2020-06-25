Bryce Hall Apologizes for Insensitive Tweet About “Straight” TikTok

After receiving backlash following posting what he later called an “insensitive” tweet, TikTok star Bryce Hall apologized and deleted his original tweet.

The tweet, which was posted by Hall and has since been deleted, read “what is ‘straight’ tiktok and why does everyone hate it hahahahaha im confused… we are on the cusp of ending homophobia and now we’re introducing heterophobia? what the f**k is 2020,” according to TikTokShadeRoom.

Fans instantly responded to tell the Sway House member that his tweet was insensitive and missing the point. Many of the fans told him that they were offended by his comment.

Bryce Hall Apologized After Tweeting About “Straight” TikTok

that tweet was insensitive and obviously im not cultured on it and i shouldn’t have spoken… im a dumb shit and i don’t think before i speak and im sure all of you know this by now. again, im super sorry for offending anyone and i promise it won’t happen again — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 25, 2020

After seeing his fans’ response to the tweet, Hall deleted his original tweet and issued an apology.

“That tweet was insensitive and obviously im not cultured on it and i shouldn’t have spoken…” his tweet read. “im a dumb sh*t and i don’t think before i speak and im sure all of you know this by now. again, im super sorry for offending anyone and i promise it won’t happen again.”

His followers didn’t take the apology at face value, though, and responded to the tweet to stress that they did not believe his tweet was funny. Hall responded to some of those tweets as well.

“i am embarrassed and i know i f**ked up and im ready for the repercussions that come with my f**k up, im not asking for you to forgive me but just know, im truly sorry that i offended you and a whole community and i promise it won’t happen again,” he responded to one of the tweets.

To another follower who told him that she’s his “stan” and thanked him for clarifying his comment, he responded, “im so sorry for offending you, i didn’t try to come across like that and that’s why i immediately deleted it because i realized how f**ked it sounded… i shouldn’t have spoken on it and again im so so sorry.”

Hall Previously Opened Up About His Arrest

Last month, the 20-year-old TikTok star was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana while on a road trip with friends in Texas.

In a first-person essay given to People.com titled “There’s a Time and Place for Everything…Including Being a Party Animal,” Hall opened up about what the experience was like and how it changed his perspective on life.

“Sitting in that jail cell for a day, I had so much time to think. I thought about how much I had let my mom down,” he wrote. “As a single mom, she worked really hard to raise me and has always been my number one supporter through everything — including my screw-ups. ”

He went on to say that he knew his fans and followers would be upset by what happened and he realized that he needed to use his platform more responsibly.

“I emerged from that cell as a 20-year-old with a renewed sense of understanding about who I am and who I want to be,” he wrote. “I’ve been living on my own, working, and taking care of myself since I was 16 years old, so I knew I had the tools to be responsible; I had just lost my way.”

