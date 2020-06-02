Captain Sandy Yawn’s Girlfriend Leah Shafer’s Breast Cancer Battle

The season 5 premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean airs tonight, June 1, 2020, and Captain Sandy Yawn returns as the captain for the season. Her girlfriend, Leah Shafer, is now cancer-free.

According to the episode synopsis for the season premiere, Yawn is at the helm of mega-yacht Wellington and cruising one of the most desired yachting locations in the Mediterranean: Mallorca, Spain. The episode was filmed in 2019.

The Captain has previously shared updates on her health, including the heart attack she experienced two years ago, along with updates on her girlfriend’s battle with breast cancer.

Shafer Had a Lumpectomy In 2019

After discovering pre-cancerous cysts in her breast, Shafer had a lumpectomy in 2019. She got good news following the surgery to remove the pre-cancerous cysts and shared the news with fans on Instagram.

“Hi, everyone. I wanted to thank you all again for all your support along the way. I just got the phone call back from the doctor, and I am good. My margins are clear, and everything’s good,” Shafer shared. “It was like the longest six weeks of my life, honestly. But thank you, everyone. I’m grateful to God.”

Shafer had previously been diagnosed with lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), meaning that she has a higher risk of developing breast cancer. That meant she had to go get checked every six months and get mammograms and ultrasounds just in case.

Shafer Thanked Fans For Their Support

Though she will have to remain vigilant in the future regarding her check-ups, mammograms and ultrasounds, Shafer still wanted to thank fans for their support during the trying time.

“But I’m really glad and thank you, everyone,” she shared. “My prayers go out to those who maybe didn’t get such good news today. Keep God first, keep praying, keep your faith, and I love you all.”

Captain Sandy recently shared that she had her own health scare in the form of a heart attack two years ago during a SoulCycle class.

According to The Daily Dish, the captain’s heart attack was brought on by high blood pressure that had previously gone undiagnosed, resulting in spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD).

“My health is great and it was great,” she said. “That’s misleading to think you have to be unhealthy to have a heart attack, that is not it. My veins are clean.”

Yawn and Shafer have been together since November 2018, and they went public with their relationship in early 2019. Sandy has shared some insight she gained from their relationship on her Instagram, writing “Here’s the cool part, one thing I know for sure is when you’re in a relationship you must play together!”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs tonight, June 1, 2020 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Forbes Accuses Kylie Jenner of Lying About Being a Billionaire