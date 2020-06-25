WATCH: Cardi B Reacts to People ‘Canceling’ Her

Cardi B responded after she was accused of having problems with people like Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi took to Twitter to reveal “weird people” make a fake Instagram page. She maintained that she doesn’t know most of the other women well enough to speak about them.

@iamcardib has a finsta where she disses nicki, megan, ari??? this girl is obsessed. #CardiBIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/iUtt9PHiI1 — D A N E (@itsdanewrightt) June 25, 2020

Cardi B created a video to explain what was going on. “Girl lies that these weird people trying to do,” she captioned the video.

The hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty quickly garnered more than 12,000 mentions, though many people started to talk about how the rapper wasn’t canceled after she cleared the air.

Watch the full clip below:

Girl lies that these weird people trying to do . https://t.co/6slh0KjN9h pic.twitter.com/VWuzGy4gcc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

Cardi Was Confused About Why She Was ‘Canceled’

Cardi started the video by saying she was busy, and then she woke up to find out that people were trying to cancel her and she was confused. “I was like what the f*** did I do now? I haven’t been doing anything,” she said. “What I did?”

After some sleuthing, Cardi said that people created a fake Instagram page, where they pretended to be her. “I don’t know. These people must think that I’m a 15-year-old girl,” she said. “They claim that Lil’ Kim follows the page, that my hairstylist, makeup artists, and sister follows the page. And they never did.”

Cardi claimed that everything was Photoshopped and added that she doesn’t talk to Lil’ Kim. “I don’t personally know her that well.”

The rapper denied having a problem with Ariana Grande, also saying that she didn’t know her that well. “Why would I talk about her?” Cardi asked. “I like her music.”

As far as Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were concerned, Cardi said she has spoken with Doja before and they share the same hairstylist. She also knows a lot of people who work for Megan, saying both of their teams get along well.

“I don’t have issues with none of these girls. I don’t know why you guys want me to have issues with these people so badly,” she said. “Don’t make lies about me. It’s tiring. It’s annoying.”

The Cancel Party Made Cardi Feel ‘Powerful’

Cardi continued to talk about the canceling party on Twitter, writing: “I do feel really powerful. The fact that I haven’t dropped music in 8 months. I haven’t announced none of the projects I been workin on. All I been doing is eating food & people have to make fake edits to cancel me it makes me feel like IM THAT BITCH !”

The star clarified that she wasn’t shading anyone by saying she didn’t know them that well. “I’m not trying to downplay her at all that’s why I say I respect her but I don’t know her personally and she will say the same about me,” she said in reference to Lil’ Kim.

“Last time I spoke to her I told her I like her song GO OFF. People out here trying to make it seem like we be Discussing other people when We never ever been on that type of time,” she continued. “I don’t even feel conftarble [sic] talking to another artist about another artist cause that’s just weird.”

One of the things Cardi didn’t address is tweets accusing her of offending black women and people of Arab descent.

