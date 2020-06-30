Caroline Manzo Goes Totally Gray With Her New Hairdo

In a June 26, 2020, Instagram post, former Real Housewife of New Jersey Caroline Manzo showed off a brand new hairdo. Instead of sporting her signature fiery red hair, Manzo showed off a completely new look of gray hair. In the caption, Manzo wrote: “I decided to embrace the gray…thank you @jamie_mayorga_fullblown @fullblownbeauty”

Manzo’s former Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates seem to love her new look just as much as she does. In the comment section, some of them left comments gushing over the gray. Current Real Housewives of New Jersey member Dolores Catania wrote, “Looks so good.” Kathy Wakile also commented, writing, “Looks fantastic!!”

This Isn’t the First Time Manzo has Gotten a Makeover

In an April 2, 2019, episode of her sons’ Chris and Albie Manzo’s podcast, Dear Albie, Manzo revealed that she had gotten a facelift and lost 20 pounds in 2019.

“I’m going to be 58 and so those things start to play on your mind a little bit,” Manzo shared on the podcast, “Now I started to gain weight in the past year. Probably the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life. So, one day, shortly after New Year’s, I woke up and I decided that you know what, I was spiraling and going to a bad headspace and I can’t do that for a multitude of reasons. It’s not good for me, it’s not good for the family, it’s not good for a million different reasons. And the first thing I decided to take control of was my weight.”

When Manzo began to lose weight, she noticed that she had some loose skin under her neck while FaceTiming her daughter and granddaughter. “It just freaked me out… I lost all that weight and then I started seeing my face in the FaceTimes and I went and said to myself, ‘I’m going to the doctor to see what can be done about this.'” Manzo said on the podcast.

According to Bravo, Manzo went to the same plastic surgeon that performed her tummy tuck nearly 18 years ago for her facelift, as well as fellow RHONJ member Teresa Giudice’s breast augmentation.

Manzo Still Loves to Cook

Despite her recent weight loss, Manzo still loves to cook. According to People, Manzo launched a YouTube cooking show with her brother, Jamie Laurita, in November 2019. The show is called, “Watch What’s Cooking,” and features recipes for indulgent meals like linguini with clams and banana foster. Manzo also shows off her homemade creations on her Instagram page, such as gyoza and chicken pot pie.

