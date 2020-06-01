Below Deck’s Chef Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran Is Taken By Girlfriend Nicole Skwara

Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran from Below Deck is taken. Get to know more about the new chef on board and his girlfriend Nicole Skwara.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean features Lorran as the new yacht chef, under the reign of Captain Sandy Yawn. He enjoys a zen atmosphere, but, according to Bravo, his chilled mindset is challenged a great deal on the show. As far as his lifestyle off-camera goes, Lorran is in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Nicole Skwara, as confirmed on Lorran’s Instagram account.

There is no report of when the two first started dating but they have Instagram photos together that date back to 2017.

They Live Together In Hawaii

While there is a COVID pandemic going on across the world, Lorran and Skwara are living together in Hawaii. The two appear to be residing in a “tiny house”, as Skwara posted an Instagram photo of what it’s like to live in such close quarters together. With the pic, she posted a caption that said, “Our 10 square meter Hawaiian Paradise … no there hasn’t been any murder attempt yet, thanks to surf, good food and wine. #Hawaii #TinyHouse #CuddleUp.”

In an Instagram post on April 8, 2020, Lorran posted a fun series of photos with his love and wrote the caption, “Stuck in Hawaii with this Lady.”

Both Skwara and Lorran’s Instagram accounts feature many photos of them swimming, traveling and exploring the outdoors together.

Lorran Expresses His Love Through Cooking

Aside from his girlfriend, Lorran’s love in life is cooking, as he stated in an Instagram post, writing, “Expressing my love” as he grills dinner. Lorran cooks for girlfriend Skwara in addition to his clients. He also has refers to himself as The Surfing Chef and has an Instagram account dedicated to this. He even has a cookbook titled “The Surfer’s Cookbook”.

Prior to the book’s release, Lorran posted about it in March 2017, writing, “We are in the final stretch of editing our cookbook and I am very happy with the result, the photos are awesome, ‘The Surfers Cookbook’ will be a cookbook dedicated to the world of surfing and for people who like a good table. The flavor and ease of executing the dishes were our focus, with special recipes and favorite dishes chosen by pro/amateur surfers, we hope to please all of you! And the coolest thing about this project is that we will be helping Save the Children by feeding and doing good.”

In addition to his surfing persona, according to Bravo, the Brazilian chef also refers to himself as a “rustic chef.” Lorran speaks Portuguese, Spanish, and English, and has been in the culinary industry for over a decade. He travels the globe cooking, according to his Instagram tagline “A Chef cooking around the world.” He also goes by the motto “Eat. Surf. Repeat.”

One of the restaurants Lorran has worked at is the Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, as pictured on his Facebook account. In addition to this, he has executed many private dining experiences.

