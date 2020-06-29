Chloe x Halle Bailey Praise Their Parents on Instagram

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, best known as the American R&B duo Chloe X Halle, have praised their parents on Instagram. The “Warrior” singers are up for the Best Group award at the 2020 BET Awards, slated to take place June 28 at 8 p.m. on ViacomCBS’ networks. Since the coronavirus pandemic is keeping people home this year, the virtual awards show can be viewed through live stream.

Chloe and Halle have been open about applauding their parents–Courtney and Doug Bailey–for guiding them throughout their lives and career in the music industry. Most recently, the sisters took to Instagram to celebrate their dad on Father’s Day. The girls wrote a heartwarming message, sharing pictures of Doug Bailey on their official Instagram page

Coolest dad there is!!! thank you for always being our ride or die. thank you for teaching us how to truly love ourselves. thank you for being our personal protector, bodyguard, manager, A&R, lawyer, comedian, x the list goes on x on. any baby that meets you falls in love so that’s even more confirmation of your pure soul. we love you dad. don’t know what we’d do without you. happy father’s day!! x happy father’s day to all of the fathers x father figures out there!

Chloe and Halle did the same thing for their mom, Courtney, on Mother’s Day.”You’re our world and to all of the mothers and motherly figures out there who are doing amazing jobs… to anyone who may not have their mother with them today, we’re sending you so much love,” they wrote.

Chloe x Halle Support Body Positivity

Signed to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment in 2016, Chloe and Halle opened up about body positivity during an Instagram video, as cited by BET. Chloe revealed she used to struggle with accepting her stretch marks while she and Halle discussed the size of their derrieres.

“Even if you don’t have stretch marks, you are beautiful and you have a great butt,” Chloe said. “For all the ladies who have the bad stretch marks like me, don’t stress yourself out about it.”

She used to want them removed, but now they’ve grown on her. “I still don’t know what I’m going to do, but I am learning to live with them and love them. And even as I’ve been working out they won’t be as red or purple—you know how they look when they first come in? So yeah,” she said. “It’s OK. Still moisturize your skin. I don’t know if that’s going to fix anything or lessen them, but hey, live with what God gave you.”

The Sisters Released New Music During the Pandemic

The girls released their album Ungodly Hour earlier this month and shared videos for several songs with their fans. On June 19 they thanked their fans for their support: “Flowing in gratitude. thank you all for all of the support x listening to the album x rocking with us. only going up from here.”

The pandemic hasn’t stopped them from performing either. The day before the BET Awards, they shot a video for the Global Goal Unite Concert, where they sang “Rest Of Your Life.” Global Citizen said they were “obsessed” with the video, writing, “We’re so lucky to have them on our side supporting our mission to make sure no one gets left behind in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

