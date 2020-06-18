Chris Larangeira: Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Reacts to Wedding Ruined

Chris Larangeira was not pleased when Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWowww” Farley roasted wife Angelina Pivarnick during their wedding reception at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in Brunswick, New Jersey in November.

At the beginning of the roast Pivarnick tried to laugh it off, but Larangeira was not happy with the speech. The trio realized the roast was going south when they made the quip about Pivarnick being the dump to their island and the room, full of residents from Staten Island, erupted in boos.

Polizzi also said things like “You are the trash to our bags” and “You’re the throwup to our hangovers.” Even though the crowd started booing after the Staten Island joke they kept going and said, “You are the Rob to our Kardashian” and “And you’re the scum to my toe.”

Larangeira remained quiet throughout the speech, letting the room do the work for him. The girls looked shocked by everyone’s reaction, later realizing that they probably shouldn’t have made the joke.

Vinny Guadagnino Tried to Warn The Girls

MTV cameras panned to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who gave an uncomfortable look. Before they went up for their bridesmaid’s speech, Vinny Guadagnino warned them that it’s not easy to give a toast at a wedding. They showed a flashback to his speech from Sorrentino’s wedding.

“Working a room with a microphone is hard. There’s a technique, a timing thing, a tone. Comedians–like myself–make it look so easy. I don’t know if these girls have all those chops,” Guadagnino tells the cameras.

Before going up, Farley said “hands down” one of her biggest fears was public speaking, especially in front of a large crowd. She said she needed a martini before she went up. “I hate speaking in front of large crowds but it’s for Angelina so I shall go through with it,” she said in a confessional.

Pivarnick was hurt by the speech. She left the reception in tears and wanted the girls to leave her wedding. “That was so f**ked up,” she said while walking out. “I’m so mad right now. I’m not happy. I told security to get rid of them.”

Larangeira Didn’t Issue a Public Statement About the Roast

Larangeira, who also wasn’t happy about the roast, didn’t publicly share his thoughts about what transpired at the wedding. Instead, he has praised his new wife and shared various pictures from their big day.

“You’re my rock, my Colorado Got that ring, just like Toronto Love you now, a little more tomorrow. Happy 3 month anniversary babe,” he wrote in February.

In December 2018, Larangeira gushed over Pivarnick. “The love of my life. I couldn’t imagine life without you and our Fur Babies. Love you all,” he shared.

