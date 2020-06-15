Is Chris Soules Dating Someone from Bachelor Nation?

Where is Chris Soules today? Is he now dating Victoria Fuller from The Bachelor? Does he have a girlfriend?

In January 2015, Soules made his debut as the star of The Bachelor for season 19 after placing third in Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. He ended up proposing and making winner Whitney Bischoff his fiancee, but the engagement only lasted six months, according to E! News. Bischoff and Soules released a joint statement upon their split. It read, “Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement. They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends.”

Bischoff moved on and got married in 2017 to a man named Ricky Angel. The two have a baby boy together.

As for Soules, he was involved in a tragic accident following his time on The Bachelor.

Soules Was Arrested for Fleeing the Scene of an Accident

In 2017, Soules was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal car accident, as reported by NBC News. Soules was driving his truck when he allegedly rear-ended a man on John Deere tractor, according to The Des Moines Register. The man on the tractor, Kenneth E. Mosher, died from the crash.

USA Today reported that Soules received two years of probation in 2019 for his involvement in the accident. Soules and his family also paid $2.5 million in a settlement for the wrongful death lawsuit by Mosher’s family.

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Are Reportedly Dating

Many know Victoria Fuller as the villain contestant from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. According to Us Weekly, Soules knows her as his current girlfriend.

A source told Us Weekly that Soules “slid into her DMs” and the two later struck up a relationship. The source also said the two have been quarantining together at Soules’ home in Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blogger Reality Steve tweeted about Soules and Fuller spending time together as well. Reality Steve wrote, “One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss.”

Cafe Mom reported that Fuller also shared a video in late May 2020 of Soules playing frisbee with his dog. And, a very similar looking dog has been spotted in several of Fuller’s Instagram posts …

In December 2019, Soules talked to Us Weekly about dating and how he felt about finding “the one” some day. Soules said, “I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur. I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.” Fans will just have to wait and see if Soules and Fuller’s relationship stands the test of time.

