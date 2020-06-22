Does Christine “Bugsy” Drake Return to Below Deck?

Because the current Chief Stew on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah Ferrier, is leaving the show after this season, people have been speculating about who could replace her next season. One possibility is Christine “Bugsy” Drake.

There has been no confirmation regarding who could replace Ferrier next season, but Captain Sandy Yawn has said previously that Bugsy Drake is Chief Stew material, and she’s already Chief Stew on another Yacht.

Bugsy was on the show in Season 2, and she has not returned since. Much like the current second stew, Lara Flumiani, Bugsy had already worked as a chief stew prior to taking the position on Below Deck Med.

Could Bugsy Return as Chief Stew?

Now that Ferrier is leaving, it’s a possibility that Bugsy will return to the show. When she was previously on the show, she had some issues working with Hannah Ferrier, but that wouldn’t be a problem this time around since Ferrier is leaving.

In 2017, Captain Sandy Yawn spoke about Bugsy’s talents and abilities when it comes to being a chief stewardess.

“She is a chief stew,” Yawn stated. “She’s a second stew on this boat. But she has chief stew material. People manage differently. I think that what Adam did was wrong. Because now he’s put this wedge in between Bugsy and Hannah.”

Adam Glick had said that Bugsy would make an incredible chief stew and he thought she should take over the post from Hannah.

“Bugsy should be a chief stew,” Yawn concluded. “No matter what. Particularly on this charter? No, Hannah’s the chief stew. We always have to do the right thing. My opinion is my opinion. And sometimes voicing my opinion isn’t the thing to do.”

Now, Hannah is no longer the chief Stew, and it’s possible Yawn would ask Bugsy to return to the yacht.

Drake Still Works in Yachting

Unlike others who have left the show, Drake still has a career in yachting, according to her Instagram.

She even recently talked about being chief stew and shared some tips, writing, “Although my day to day running is still extremely busy without guests on board, I wanted to take this time to also create a somewhat collaborative project with all of you.”

She continued, saying that she absolutely loved working in hospitality.

“I love to set tables, throw themed parties, whip up delicious and different cocktails and would love to reach out and play with new ideas or share with you anything you might want to know (tips and tricks for cleaning, setting up or entertaining your guests… no matter the location,” she added. “From throwing a boozy brunch to a more upscale dinner party) napkin folds, toilet paper folds, you name it and I will show it or try it and post it.”

She also shared a photo of a yacht decorated and ready to sail with the caption “Happy Monday.”

Below Deck Med airs on Bravo on Mondays at 8 p.m.

READ NEXT: Tahira ‘TeeTee’ Francis & Fiance Shawn Rogers Welcome Baby Boy