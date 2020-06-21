Cole Sprouse Accused of Sexual Assault by ‘Victoria’ on Twitter

Cole Sprouse, 27, was accused of sexual assault by a woman who goes by the name “Victoria” via a burner account on Twitter. The story quickly went viral on Sunday with users online torn between wanting to immediately believe Victoria’s story and fans of the Riverdale star defending his innocence.

Sprouse has not yet commented on Victoria’s story or released a statement on these allegations. Victoria has turned off her messages to contact her on Twitter. Heavy has reached out to Sprouse’s PR team for comment. Sprouse has since deleted his Twitter account, on which he had nearly 10 million followers.

Victoria started off her story by tweeting, ” I want to tell [you] about my sexual abuse by Cole Sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at NYU. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while.”

“We then started making out and he invited me to his room. I went but was a little tipsy having had like 3 drinks. Once we got to his room he became aggressive and shoved me against the bed, I pushed back against him but he didn’t budge and I was drunk and he is bigger.”

“He then pushed me on the bed and put his hands under my shirt and started fondling my breasts,” Victoria continued to explain on her Twitter thread. “I told him multiple times to stop, [but] he wouldn’t listen. By then I’m in tears and gagging from the alcohol smell on his breath. With me still saying no he proceeds to undo my pants. After he was done he told me to leave. I left and went home sobbing and took a shower for a while. I never told anyone because who would believe me over a rich Disney star. #colesprouse #tellingmystory.”

Cole Sprouse Attended NYU Between 2011 and 2015



Already a successful TV star on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Cole and Dylan Sprouse were both accepted into New York University in 2010 and started their college education at the school in 2011. Neither majored in acting. While Dylan earned a degreed focused on video game design, Cole majored in archaeology.

The brothers graduated with honors from NYU in May 2015.

Numerous Anonymous Accounts Have Accused Celebrities of Sexual Assault on Twitter This Past Week

Sprouse is the latest name to be called out for sexual assault by a woman with a burner account on Twitter. On June 19, allegations were brought up against Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort but a woman who went only by the name “Gabby.”

In a story that has since been deleted from Twitter, Gabby said she had just turned 17 when she met Elgort for the first time in December 2014. “He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls,” she wrote. “Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17.”

On June 20, Justin Bieber was accused by two women, “Danielle” and Kadi on Twitter for previous encounters sexual assault in 2014 and 2015. The “Sorry” singer has not put out an official statement on the allegations, but Allison Kaye, president of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects called Danielle’s story “factually impossible,” in a text message sent to a fan account via Instagram.

Kaye said in her message:

So, first of all I have to say that an allegation like this is something we would never take lightly but this read exactly like the Ansel Elgort allegations so we were a little suspicious. Needless to say, we needed to make we had our facts here to respond. After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying. Any hotel reservation he had in Austin didn’t begin until the following night and was at the Westin, not the Four Seasons. So, this is factually impossible. I’m sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info.”

