Colt Johnson Girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After: Who is Jess?

Colt Johnson has a new girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After – a woman named Jess Caroline, an au pair who hails from Brazil (like his ex-wife Larissa). The reality star introduces Jess to viewers during the new season and explains that they met online after Jess reached out to Colt; he’s been taking trips to Chicago to see her since.

According to Jess’ Instagram page, she’s in the U.S. on a temporary student visa and residing in Chicago. She’s recently been promoting hers and Colt’s storyline on her page, which is filled with photos of the young Brazilian beauty.

“Everyone ready for June 14th? #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance,” Jess wrote on Instagram on May 21. There are no pictures of her and Colt together on her page at this time, so it’s unclear if they are still together today. Colt’s page is also devoid of any trace of a relationship, so fans will have to wait and see how everything plays out for the two in the end.

However, it’s not uncommon for reality stars to wipe their pages clean of any trace of their relationship status when the new season is airing due to contractual obligations to the network. We don’t expect either star will give an update on their love lives until the season wraps up later this summer, but Heavy will update this post if they do.

Colt admits during the season premiere of Happily Ever After that he hasn't told his mother about Jess just yet, because he's worried she won't approve of his new girlfriend. Although Debbie tells Colt that she wants him to be happy and in a relationship, he still appears nervous to tell her about Jess. However, a promo clip also shows Debbie saying, "I don't know if Jess understands the bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," so it looks like Colt does eventually introduce to two.

According to The Blast, Larissa also confronts Jess during the new season, in order to give her the lowdown on her new boyfriend. The clip teases a lunch date where Larissa meets with Jess to “tell her the truth” about Colt, while another clip shows Jess screaming at Colt in a hotel room and shoving her phone in his face, so fans have plenty to look forward to this season.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.