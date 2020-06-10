‘Cops’ Has Been Cancelled by Paramount Network

Due to the nation being embroiled in protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd, the Paramount Network has decided to cancel the Cops series. At first, the network pulled the episodes temporarily out of consideration for the country’s current climate but has now decided to take the show off of their network indefinitely.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount execs decided to no longer air the real-time series just days before its 33rd season premiere. Cops premiered back in 1989 on FOX. After 25 seasons, the show found a new home on Spike TV and continued to air on that channel even after it was rebranded as the Paramount Network. Cops will still air on WGN America and PlutoTV.

Live PD Has Also Been Pulled Off the Airwaves

Another show that follows police officers in the heat of the moment, A&E’s Live PD, has also been taken off air.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast Live PD this weekend,” A&E said in a statement to Variety.

New episodes are still scheduled to air on June 12 and June 13. Live PD usually airs on Fridays and Saturdays and is one of the network’s top-rated shows. Each episode, which is three hours, pulls in around two million viewers.

George Floyd’s Funeral Was Broadcasted on June 9

The death of George Floyd, a black, unarmed Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25, reignited the Black Lives Matter movement and protests were sparked across the nation. Peaceful protesters have been taking the streets in cities like New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, New Jersey, Los Angeles and many more but unfortunately there has also been chaos. As the demonstrations still took place around the country, Floyd was laid to rest on June 9 at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, the city he lived before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Reverend Al Sharpton gave the eulogy at Floyd’s funeral.

“God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that’s going to change the whole wide world,” Sharpton said according to CNN . “Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name. Because your neck was one that represents all of us, and how you suffered is how we all suffer.”

Celebrities also attended Floyd’s funeral to pay their respects like Jamie Foxx , who sang Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye,” retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, Channing Tatum and singer Ne-Yo. Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather paid for the funeral’s expenses.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden sent his remarks via a touching video message.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation to so many people for so long,” Biden said. “It’s about who we are, what we believe, and maybe most importantly, who we want to be.”

Watch Floyd’s funeral below.

