Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s Baby Mila Born During COVID Pandemic

MTV stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge welcomed their baby, Mila, into the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though MTV couldn’t be there to film Selfridge’s birth, the stars documented Mila’s journey into the world with their camera phones.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, Cory and Taylor self-recorded their journey to become parents during Taylor’s last few weeks of pregnancy, the delivery of their daughter, and bringing an infant home while California is under a shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19,” a description for the Tuesday special says.

How Long Did Ryder Have to Wait to Meet Mila?

There were plenty of unknowns at the time. Domestic travel had drastically declined, and Selfridge wasn’t sure if her parents would be able to be there for Mila’s birth. At the time, questions about whether fathers would be allowed in the delivery room were also serious possibilities. Another thing that complicated their situation was Ryder’s health.

She suffers with VLCAD, a congenital condition where the body is unable to breakdown certain fats. This meant that Ryder had to be extra careful concerning the coronavirus, which is something the special touches on.

“Will Cory be allowed in the delivery room? Will Taylor’s mom be able to make it down to California from Oregon in time? How long until it will be safe for the baby to meet Ryder?” the description fo the episode teases.

Selfridge Is The ‘Happiest’ She’s Ever Been

Selfridge gushed over her daughter, Mila Mae Wharton, in her birth announcement. “Welcome to this crazy world baby girl,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I can’t even put into words how much I love you. After 9 months of carrying her, 22 hours of labor, 45 minutes of pushing, hearing her cry for the first time and the doctors putting her in my arms was the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

She was thankful Wharton was by her side. “Thank god for Cory because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it the last few hours, I couldn’t have asked for a better support system,” Selfridge wrote.

“Mila, I love you with every inch of my body. I’m emotional writing this because you can’t put a feeling like this into words,” she continued. “My best friend forever my little chunky butt I get to smother you with kisses for the rest of your life.”

Wharton took to Instagram to promote the special, where he said fans can always count on him to stay positive–even during tumultuous times. “I know that there’s a lot going on in this country right now, but you guys know me I always try to stay positive in order for things to get better they have to get worse first and I feel like we’re on the right track,” he wrote.

Wharton then turned his attention toward Mila. “During a Worldwide pandemic, I had one of the happiest days of my life and now I get to share it with you guys,” the reality star wrote. “You’ll see ALL the struggles it wasn’t always smiles and rainbows.”

To find out what happened, don’t miss Selfridge and Wharton’s baby special when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

