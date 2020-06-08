David & Lana Still Together Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, had a tumultuous relationship all season, to say the least. Although it looked like Lana was scamming David for most of the season, (considering she ghosted him on five separate occasions), the two finally met in person shortly before the season ended and they were engaged by the finale.

So what’s going on with David and Lana today? Are they still together? Are they engaged and preparing for Lana’s K-1 visa, or have they gone their separate ways since filming wrapped up? Here’s what we know about the reality stars and their relationship today:

David Proposed to Lana Before He Left Ukraine & She Said Yes

Lana and David got engaged during his fifth trip to the Ukraine, after she finally met him in person and proved that she was real (and not a catfish). During the finale of Season 4, David dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him just as he was about to walk to the security check at the airport. Although it looked like she might say no, she accepted his proposal in the end and the two shared a kiss.

“I have my girl now, I really have her,” David told the cameras as Lana showed off her engagement ring. “Everybody thought that she wasn’t going to be there to meet me, and not only was she there, but she’s now mine. I have my other half now … I did it.”

After Lana said goodbye to David, she also told the cameras, “I am very happy because David proposed to me. We can finally start the process of getting a visa and be together in Las Vegas. Now we can use the phone for talking more often and will be able to leave the dating site finally.” (David had given her a phone so they could talk more frequently, but she didn’t end up using it much, according to the “Couples Tell All” special).

David & Lana Are Not Together at the Moment & She Doesn’t Take Part in the Tell All Special

Although David was elated that Lana accepted his proposal before he left Urkraine, the reality stars are sadly no longer together today, according to the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special. David reveals during the event that he and Lana broke up due to stress caused by the show.

When host Shaun Robinson asks David for an update on his relationship with Lana, he says, “Right now, I would say that we are not together,” adding, “I’m not going to say we won’t be together in the future, but right now we’re not.” He also mentions that both he and Lana are still on the dating website, and that Lana remained on the website after he left Ukraine.

Although David said he wasn’t sure sure where he stood with Lana when the Tell All was being filmed, his Instagram page still features several photos of his (now) ex-girlfriend of seven years, so even if they are no longer dating, they appear to still be good friends today.

