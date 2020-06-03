Denise Richards Kids and Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Denise Richards, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is married to Aaron Phypers. She was previously married to Charlie Sheen, and she has three children.

On the show, Richards has been involved in plenty of drama this season. Some of that drama involves allegations of an affair between her and Brandi Glanville. Her marriage, however, has reportedly not been affected by the allegations. Either way, having so much of her personal life be the focal point of season 10 has been rough on Richards.

“It was a challenging season for me, to say the least,” she told ET. “This was something I was not expecting at all.”

Read on to learn more about Denise Richards’ family:

1. She Was Married to Charlie Sheen

The couple met in 2000 while filming Good Advice, though they did not immediately get involved or experience sparks flying.

A year later, Richards was a guest star on Spin City, and that’s when they started dating according to People. She knew he was “the one” by the end of their second date, and they were engaged less than a year later.

Soon after the birth of their first daughter, Sheen took the job working on Two and a Half Men, and just one year later, when she was pregnant with their second child, Lola, Richards filed for divorce. At the time, the couple released a joint statement, according to People.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent events and out of our love and concern for our daughter Sam, our unborn child, and each other, we ask that you respect our privacy during this time,” the statement read. Richards asked for custody of their children and visitation rights for Sheen.

2. Richards Has Three Children

Now, Richards has three children. She had two daughters with Charlie Sheen, Lola and Sam. Then, in 2018, she adopted her third daughter, Eloise.

After marrying Aaron Phypers, he elected to adopt Eloise as well. Richards often posts about her children on Instagram, sharing sweet messages.

In late May 2020, she shared a photo of Lola in a cap and gown, writing “Congratulations beautiful lola graduating 8th grade today. & your award. I’m so proud of you. Not easy to miss out on some things this year with your class, but you & your class have handled it with such grace.”

3. Her Mother Died of Cancer

Richards’ mother, Joni, died in November 2007 after a long battle with kidney cancer. She was 54 years old at the time of her death. Eloise, Richards’ youngest daughter, has the middle name Joni to honor her mother.

In 2019 on what would have been Joni’s birthday, Richards shared a post on Instagram, writing “Today is my late mom’s birthday … Joni (on the right) next to her best friend Diane who passed away Jan of the same cancer as my mom. I know they’re up there having a bit of a party celebrating together & catching up.”

“Happy birthday mom,” she continued. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. We [love] you so much & miss you terribly.”

4. She is Married to Aaron Phypers

Richards married Aaron Phypers on September 8, 2018 in Malibu, California. The couple had begun dating in December 2017.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!” She was referring to season 9 of the show, which was her first season.

In May 2019, Richards announced that Phyper would be adopting Eloise.

5. Her Family Drama Plays out on ‘RHOBH’

In addition to the drama with Charlie Sheen and child support and divorce disputes, Richards is experiencing drama with her marriage play out on the screen.

Because of all the rumors surrounding her relationship with Brandi Glanville, the season has become very difficult for her personally.

When it comes to the allegations regarding the affair, Richards denies them.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays on Bravo.

