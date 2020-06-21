Denny’s & IHOP Father’s Day Specials & Hours for 2020

It’s Father’s Day 2020 and you’re likely wondering what your options are for getting takeout or delivery from IHOP or Denny’s, along with the specials available today. With so many restaurants changing hours and menus because of the coronavirus outbreak, it can be tough to keep up. If you’re interested in Denny’s or IHOP, there are some great options available for you today.

Most Denny’s Restaurants Are Open & Offering Specials, But Hours May Vary

A representative of Denny’s told Heavy previously that most restaurants remain open during the pandemic, but hours can vary from location to location.

Many locations offer take-out and contactless delivery. In fact, Denny’s is offering free delivery through June 22, so you can get your food delivered free for Father’s Day today if you want. (This is valid with a minimum of $5 order through Denny’s website or app.) You can also get $5 off using the code FAMILYPACK if you order a family pack on Father’s Day through Denny’s website or app. Or get $5 off orders of $20+ if you use the code 5OFF20 and order through Denny’s website or app through June 30.

Many locations are also now open for dine-in eating too.

To find the Denny’s closest to you and see the hours it’s open today, visit here.

Certain regional Denny’s locations are also offering a Bacon Bouquet delivery today through Postmates, KHQ reported. Just spend $25 and use the promo code BACONBOUQUET on Postmates if it’s available in your region.

Denny’s notes on its website that the stores are requiring masks and gloves to be worn by team members, social distancing throughout the restaurant, removal of multi-touch items from tables, a trained sanitation specialist who cleans after every guest, disposable menus upon request, and for team members to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water, followed by alcohol-based sanitizer.

Denny’s also notes the following COVID-19 safety policies on its website:

IHOP Stores Are Open, But Check Your Location for Hours

A representative from IHOP told Heavy for a previous holiday that IHOP stores are open, but guests should check their local IHOP since hours can vary by location.

You can find your local IHOP by going to the ‘locations’ webpage and then entering your location at the top. You should also note that many IHOP locations have changed their hours due to the coronavirus outbreak. The restaurant locator will let you know what the hours are at your location and whether dine-in eating is available, along with delivery, curbside pickup in select locations, and online ordering.

According to IHOP’s website, one of the options you can choose for Father’s Day is the new Family Feast available for delivery, curbside pick-up, or pickup inside.

There are three types of Family Feasts to choose from. The Breakfast Family Feast includes buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, or French toast with scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, hickory-smoked bacon, and pork sausage links. The Pancake Creations Family Feast includes buttermilk pancakes with a choice of two toppings, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, and hickory-smoked bacon or pork sausage links. The Steakburgers & Chicken Sandwiches Family Feast features steakburgers or chicken sandwiches, French fries, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and IHOP sauce. The Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Family Feast includes buttermilk crispy chicken strips, buttermilk pancakes/Belgian waffles/or French fries, and Churro bites with cupcake icing dipping sauce.

