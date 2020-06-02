Get the Spoilers on the Dirty John Betty Broderick Cast

The critically acclaimed limited series Dirty John has found its new subject in the case of Betty Broderick. The second season promises to explore the real-life story of Betty Broderick, who confessed to killing her husband and his second wife in 1989.

Elizabeth “Betty” Broderick is a convicted murderer. She was accused of killing her ex-husband, Daniel T. Broderick III and his second wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick, in 1989. Betty had previously accused Daniel of having an affair with Linda, who was his legal assistant, during their marriage.

The overall divorce process took five years, and their divorce was finalized in 1989. Linda and Daniel married in 1989, and reports at the time claimed Betty’s behavior was becoming increasingly problematic, citing that she was ignoring restraining orders and vandalizing Daniel’s home.

Read on to learn about the cast of the new season of Dirty John.

Betty Broderick is Portrayed by Amanda Peet

For this dramatization of the case and details, Betty Broderick is portrayed by Amanda Peet. Peet is known for her roles in 2012, A Lot Like Love and The Whole Nine Yards.

The story picks up long before the crime will actually be committed, and it will follow Peet, as Broderick, as she slowly begins to come to terms with the fact that her marriage isn’t as good as she thought it was.

“Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity,” the description reads.

Dan Broderick is Portrayed by Christian Slater

Christian Slater will be portraying Betty’s husband Dan Broderick. Slater told USA Today that the series will allow viewers to see the couple as more than the “tabloid fodder” they were previously seen as, and he said the show “delve(s) into their humanity.”

For his character, he said he believes the man just “stopped being interested in what (Betty) represented.”

Slater is known for his title role in the USA Network TV series Mr. Robot as well as his roles in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Interview With the Vampier and many others.

The Cast Also Includes Rachel Keller and Lily Donahue

Portraying Linda Kolkena is Rachel Keller, who is best-known for portraying Syd on Legion and Cassandra on Netflix’s The Society.

In a divergence from the true story, Lily Donoghue is portraying Tracy Broderick, a fictionalized version of Betty and Dan’s two daughters, Kim and Lee. Instead of having two children, the couple will have one in this story. Donaghue is best-known for Black Christmas and Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story premieres tonight, Tuesday, June 2, at 9/8 central on USA.

