Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Premiere for Don’t Be Tardy Season 8

It looks like Season 8 of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy for The Party will actually be a little tardy this year, after all.

The reality show stars former Real Housewife of Atlanta Kim Zolciak-Biermann, husband Kroy Biermann, and their six children, documenting the family’s life in Atlanta. According to an article in Us Weekly, the show wrapped filming in January 2020 and was supposed to begin filming again in March or April 2020. However, that was not possible due to setbacks from the Coronavirus pandemic. Season 8 was supposed to premiere in July 2020, but Zolciak revealed to Heavy that it will instead air in October 2020.

“They called and told me that it was it’s not going to air until October because nobody’s been able to film and they don’t have the new content,” Zolciak-Biermann shared, “They don’t have anything to put on the air, basically. They usually have a schedule of, ‘we film this, it goes on air then,’ but that’s kind of all been turned upside down.”

Zolciak-Biermann Teased That Season 8 Takes Place on the Road

In an interview with Heavy, Zolciak-Biermann teased that Season 8 takes place on the road. Zolciak-Biermann shared that, “Season 8 is the craziest season ever…I don’t even know how I survived. It was all on the road, so we were not even home. It is so wild.”

Zolciak-Biermann said that it was so crazy that the family talks about it daily. “We talk about it every day, like ‘how the hell did we all survive it?’ You’ll see why I say that. It’ll be the best season yet. I think it’s totally different from what people have ever seen. Can you just picture eight of us, nine of us, on the road? For weeks and weeks and weeks?”

Though Zolciak-Biermann didn’t reveal where they were going on the road, she has posted pictures in various locations throughout the last several months on her Instagram page. In November 2019, Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo of her and husband Kroy in New York City, writing in the caption that they were there for BravoCon, which was Bravo’s first-ever convention. Zolciak-Biermann also posted a photo of her in Tampa, FL in October 2019, and a photo of her and daughter Brielle Biermann in Nashville, Tenn. in December 2019.

The Zolciak-Biermann Family Has Been Quarantining Together

In the meantime, the family has been quarantining together in their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, which is just outside of Atlanta.

“I love everyone being home, it makes me so happy,” Zolciak-Biermann shared with Heavy, “My kids think I’m nuts. Brielle and Ariana are like, ‘get a life, Mom,’ but I love having everybody home. I’ve actually really enjoyed that aspect of the whole quarantine thing.”

It seems like the family is having fun, too. Zolciak-Biermann shared an Instagram post on April 17 with daughters Brielle and Ariana with the caption, “My girls @briellebiermann @arianbiermann These 2 make this quarantine quite fun 2 of the funniest people I know”

READ NEXT: Eileen Davidson Talks Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville Affair Rumors