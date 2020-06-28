Drake’s House: Where the Star Calls Home

Tonight on BET, the BET Awards take place, and recording artist Aubrey Drake Graham is nominated for multiple awards including Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Drake lives in a 50,000 square-foot mansion in Toronto.

Drake’s mansion includes a regulation-size indoor basketball court and was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli according to a profile put out by Architectural Digest.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” he told the outlet. “I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Drake’s House is Dubbed The Embassy

According to Architectural Digest, Drake’s home is dubbed “The Embassy.” It was designed while keeping traditional Beaux-Arts architecture, which is a style in nature with Greco-Roman Styling, in mind. The style features massive and heavy aspects and is often used in grand homes like those in Newport, Rhode Island.

While they used the Beaux-Arts style as a jumping-off point, the team decided to distill it and abstract it to utilize a more contemporary spirit.

“In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner,” designer Rafauli said. “This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do.”

Drake told the Digest that the design is “overwhelming high luxury,” and said that message gets sent through the size of the rooms and materials used.

The Home Is 35,000 Square Feet

Drake’s home is at least 35,000 square feet, and it was built on a two-acre plot of land Drake bought in 2016 for $6.7 million. The area is lined with mansions owned by other celebrities including Celine Dion and Robert Herjavec.

Drake’s favorite room in his mansion is the 3,200 square-foot master-bedroom suite, which includes an additional 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake said. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

The bed and the base of the bed weigh roughly one ton and they cost more than some people’s homes. The headboard is accented with antique mirror and channel-tufted leather. It also holds a whiskey and champagne bar on the opposite side.

In the master bathroom, Drake has a 4,000-pound tub made of faceted black marble carved from a single block. The closet he referred to in the quote is two stories high and features seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs.

Of course, the recording artist had a state-of-the-art, world-class recording studio in his home. The home also features an awards room and a hall of sports jerseys. He also has an indoor swimming pool.

READ NEXT: Madison Beer Responds to Mia Khalifa’s Accusations of Setting “Unrealistic Beauty Standards”