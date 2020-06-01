Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the creator and host of NBC’s The Titan Games. The athlete and star got married in 2019 to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian. Johnson has three children, one from a previous marriage.

Johnson is most well-known as a semi-retired WWE and WWF star, The Rock. He has starred in a slew of movies and has started a tequila company on the side.

On top of all of that, Johnson has a wife and three children. He was also previously married, and his ex-wife is currently his manager and his friend.

Here’s what you should know about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wife and kids:

1. Johnson and Hashian Have Been Together For Over a Decade

Though they were recently married, the couple has been together since 2007. They met when Johnson was filming The Game Plan in 2007. They began dating that year, and they have been together since.

In a 2015 interview, Johnson said they have been living together for “eight, nine years now.”

His marriage to Hashian is his second, as he was previously married to Danny Garcia from 1998 to 2007.

2. The Rock Has Three Children

Johnson has three children. His eldest daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, was born to him and then-wife Danny Garcia.

Since then, he has had two children with Hashian. Their first daughter, Jasmine Lia Johnson, was born in December 2016. Their second, Tiana Gia Johnson, was born in April 2018.

The Rock often shares photos and videos of his children on his Instagram and even takes them to movie premieres as his date sometimes.

3. Johnson and Hashian Got Married in 2019

Johnson and Hashian finally tied the knot after years of being together in August 2019. They had a private ceremony in Hawaii and included their daughters in the day.

The ceremony included a wedding breakfast that was buffet-style and included comfort food and pancakes. All the guests at the wedding wore Hawaiian outfits, and there was no outside planning involved.

Announcing the ceremony on his Instagram account, The Rock wrote, “Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only.”

4. He Is Very Close With His Daughters

Judging from social media and other accounts, Johnson is close with his daughters. He has uploaded a number of videos of him singing “You’re Welcome” from Moana to his daughter Tiana as well as photos and videos of him spending time with his two other children.

In July 2018, Johnson took his eldest daughter, Simone, to the premiere of Skyscraper. Always the family man, he also brought his mother along for the ride.

Simone’s mother is Johnson’s manager and was a co-executive producer on the film, so she was also at the event.

5. Johnson and Hashian’s Secret to a Happy Marriage is Laughter

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gushes About Girlfriend Lauren Hashian and Their Baby Girl: 'Gotta Keep thThe Insider's Keltie Knight sat down with Johnson and his 'Baywatch' co-stars, including Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario, to chat about their remake of the beachy film. 2017-05-16T01:53:31Z

In an interview with Insider in 2017, Johnson revealed what he said was the secret to a happy relationship with his then-girlfriend Hashian.

He said that they have “the greatest relationship” and his secret to that is that they can always make one another laugh. He previously spoke about that factor in their relationship as well.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told People in 2016. “Nothing is off limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

